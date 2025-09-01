Aug 30 – VC A Baseball Tournament
Semi-final, Saratoga 2 @ GSWB 3
After cruising past Saratoga earlier in the season 9-0, the Lions had their hands full at home on Saturday. In a scoreless game in the 3rd, Kash Olsen singled for GSWB, and advanced to 3rd on an errant pick-off throw. Kash Kerner then put GSWB up 1-0 on a sac fly. Both starting pitchers threw the ball very well, the game turned out to be a pitcher’s duel. Keaton Phillips tossed 5 innings and only allowed 2 hits with 6 strikeouts. In the 5th, the Hawks singled, and used two GSWB errors to tie the game at 1-1. In the bottom of the 6th, Olsen reached safely to start the inning, then stole 2nd. With first base open, the Hawks elected to intentionally walk Kerner. Keaton Phillips would then walk to load the bases. The Lions would score on a passed ball to go up 2-1, then Chase Chandler reached safely on a fielder’s choice to load the bags again. Cal christensen was then hit by a pitch to make it 3-1. Kash Kerner came in relief for the Lions and went 1.2 innings allowing 3 hits, 1 earned run. Down 3-1 entering the 7th, the Hawks came clawing back to make it 3-2 with 2 singles. Kash Olsen came in to slam the door shut for GSWB who hung on for a 3-2 victory to advance to the championship. Phillips did his job pitching although he earned a no decision, Kerner got the win and Olsen earned the save. Olsen alsos cored twice for the Lions while Kerner had an RBI and run.
IVC Championship
MVK 0 @ GSWB 12 (4 Innings)
Making their 4th Championship appearance in as many years, GSWB came out scoring early. Olsen struck out the side in the 1st then Kerner started the hitting parade with a double. Keaton Phillips had an RBI single to make it 1-0, followed by a single from Jaxon Pluger. With runners on 1st and 3rd, Cal Christensen was walked to pack the bags. Peyton Welsh had an RBI fielder’s choice to make it 2-0. Nick Wells, Jack Simms, and Chase Chandler were each dealt RBI walks. With a 5-0 lead and bases loaded, Olsen had an RBI fielder’s choice to make it 6-0. With 2 outs, GSWB executed a 1st and 3rd to make it 7-0, followed by a Kerner RBI single. All in all, GSWB tallied 9 runs in the 1st inning and never looked back. olsen would throw 3.1 innings while allowing a single and striking out 9 Mavericks. Olsen recorded the other 2 outs in relief for GSWB. Olsen, Kerner, and Phillips each had 2 hits, while Pluhger and Christensen each had a hit and a walk. Kerner, Pluger, and Wells each scored a pair of runs while Olsen had 3 RBI, and Welsh and Simms had 2 each. GSWB played very well in the championship game and did very well at the plate. Each Lion contributed offensively and defensively to calim the IVC Championship and improve to 13-0 overall. The Lions have a busy week next week as they have 6 games in 5 days, starting with Ransom on Tuesday.
Aug 28 – Grace Christian 1 @ GSWB 11 (6 Innings)
The Lions used an array of pitchers to keep the Crusaders off balance. Chase Chandler began the game and struckout the side in the 1st. The Lions used a balanced attack at the plate to claim an early 3-0 lead. Cal Christensen then relieved Chandler, Christensen pitched 2 scoreless while striking out five. GCA took advantage of a GSWB error to cut the lead to 3-1 entering the bottom of the 5th. That is when the Lions batted through the order to increase their lead to 10-1. Tyler Hill then finished the game with an RBI single to win 11-1. Ian Matusek pitched the final 3 innings while striking out five and only allowing one hit. Matusek also reach base safely 3 times for the Lions. Although GSWB scored 11 runs, no Lion had more than 1 run scored, while Harry DeYoung and Cal Christensen had 2 RBI each. GSWB is now 11-0 and hosts Saratoga on Saturday in the semi-finals of the IVC tournament, Saratoga has beat GSWB 3 years in a row in the championship.
Aug 27 – Streator Northlawn 5 @ GSWB 6
GSWB welcomed in the Northlawn Panthers who came ready to play. After being dealt a lead-off walk, Northlawn took an early 1-0 lead in the 1st. But Kash Olsen doubled and would score on a Kash Kerner RBI single to knot the game at 1-1. Keaton Phillips then held Northlawn quiet for the next couple of innings. Phillips went 2.1 innings allowing 2 hits and 2 walks while striking out 6. Chase Chandler relieved Phillips, and Chandler also silenced the PAnthers in 1.2 innings of work allowing 1 hit and 1 walk with 3 strikeouts. In the 5th Kerner came into pitch and did not receive much help behind him at GSWB committed 3 errors. Although Northlawn only managed to get 2 singles, the walked away with a 4-1 lead entering the bottom of the 5th. Jack Simms set the table for GSWB with a lead-off single, followed by an Olsen double. With runners on 2nd and 3rd, Krner singled home Simms to make it 4-2 Northlawn. With nobody out and runners on 2nd and 3rd again, Phillips would reach on an error but plated Olsen and Kerner to make it 4-4. With the scored tied in the bottom of the 6th and 2 outs, Olsen singled and stole second. Kash Kerner then blasted a 2 run homerun to put GSWB up 6-4. The Lions would hold on to win the game 6-5 as Kerner earned the win in 3 innings of work. Kerner had 4 RBI while scoring 2 runs on 4 hits. Olsen also had 3 hits and 3 runs scored for GSWB. Keaton Phillips also had 2 RBI for the Lions who host GCA on Thursday. The Lions are now 10-0 overall on the season.
Aug 25 – Reed-Custer 5 @ GSWB 10
In non-conference action, GSWB jumped out in the bottom of the 1st behind a Kash Kerner solo homerun to go up 1-0. Reed-Custer took advantage of a hit by pitch and a couple of Lions miscues to go up 2-1 in the 3rd. But in the bottom of the 3rd, Kash Olsen would single and score on a Kash Kerner RBI fielder’s choice. With one out, Keaton Phillips would double, Jaxon Pluger walked, and Cal Christensen was hit by a pitch to load the bags. Peyton Welsh then had an RBI single to make it 3-2. Entering the bottom of the 4th, Olsen singled and scored on a Kerner RBI double. Kerner would then be plated on a fielder’s choice groundout from Phillips to make it 6-2. With 6-4 lead in the 6th, the Lions put up some insurance runs to go up 10-4, Harry DeYoung had an RBI sac fly. Kash Olsen earned the win pitching in 5 innings of work, allowing only one earned run while striking out 11 on 2 hits. Kash Kerner closed the door shut for GSWB going 2 innings with 4 strikeouts. Jack Simms made 2 big plays defensively to help keep the Lions in control, he was a highlight for GSWB who struggled defensively. With the win, the Lions are now 9-0. They host Streator Northlawn Wednesday.
Aug 20 – Streator Woodland 2 @ GSWB 13 (4 Innings)
Keaton Phillips got the nod ont he bump for GSWB and was untouchable. Phillips tossed 2 innings while racking up 3 strikeouts on no hits. He also got a major boost from his offense early and often. Kash Olsen had a leadoff triple and would score on a Kash Kerner RBI single. After a walk to Phillips, Chase Chandler had an RBI on a fielder’s choice to go up 2-0. With the bases loaded, Tyler Hill drove in 2 runs with a double to make it 4-0. After an RBI single by Olsen to go up 5-0, Kerner then had the big blast with a grand lsam to make it 9-0 Lions in the 1st. The Lions would never look back as they cruised to a 13-2 victory. With the win, the Lions up their record to 7-0. They travel to Seneca Thursday for their final IVC game.
* Olsen and Kerner combined for the cycle at the plate in 5 total at bats, and had 5 hits, 5 runs, and 7 RBI
Aug 19 – MVK 5 @ GSWB 15 (6 Innings)
After holding MVK scoreless in the 1st, GSWB wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. Kash Olsen walked and stole second and would score on a RBI single from Kash Kerner. Keaton Phillips was then hit by a pitch and Chase Chandler walked to load the bases. GSWB would then score on a fielder’s choice and take advantage of an MVK error to go up 5-0. The Mavericks cut into the lead in the 3rd innings as they were awarded 2 walks and a hit by pitch to load the bases. They then cleared the bases with a double to make it 5-3. The Lions had an answer as Cal Christensen singled and Peyton Welsh reached on an error. Nick Wells then had an RBI single to put GSWB up 6-3. The Lions used a couple more MVK errors to extend their lead and used a homerun from Olsen to make it 12-3. The Lions would cruise on to a 15-5 victory to improve their record to 6-0 overall. Kash Olsen was the winning pitcher in 3.2 innings of work allowing only 1 hit while handing out 5 walks on 3 runs. Jaxon Pluger and Kash Kerner helped in relief. Offensively, Kerner, Olsen, Cal Christensen, Harry DeYoung, and Jack Simms each scored a pair of runs. Keaton Phillips and Kash Kerner each ahd 2 hits, while Olsen, Kerner, Phillips and Nick Wells had 2 RBI each. The Lions host Streator Woodland on Wednesday.
Aug 16 – Donovan 2 @ GSWB 13
In game 1, Donovan capitalized on a Lions error to go up 1-0. But GSWB answered with 3 runs of their own to go up 3-1. The Lions used 6 hits and 6 walks in addition to a few errors to cruise to a 13-2 victory. Jaxon Pluger collected a win in 2 innings of work allowing a hit and striking out 3. Ian Matusek came in relief and struck out 2 in 2 innings of work on the hill. Cal Christensen scored 3 runs, while Jaxon Pluger, Peyton Welsh, Keaton Phillips, and Jack Simms each scored a pair of runs.
Donovan 4 @ GSWB 8
In game 2 of the twinbill, Jack Simms was a spark for GSWB. He set the table in the lead-off spot with 3 singles. Peyton Welsh also collected a pair of hits. Welsh, Pluger, and Chandler all collected 2 RBI each as well. Chase Chandler took the win for the Lions allowing no hits. Brayton Vaughn, Jack Simms, and Ian Matusek all threw in relief and kept the Bobcats bats quiet. The Lions are now 5-0 on the season, and host MVK on Tuesday who is 2-0.
Aug 15 – GSWB 8 @ Flanagan 0
In non-conference action, the Lions handed the ball to Cal Christensen to take the mound. Christensen silences the Falcons as he would toss 6 innings of shutout ball while allowing only 2 hits and striking out 5 Falcons. With the game scoreless in the 3rd, Jaxon Pluger singled to score Kash Olsen who reached via HBP. Kash Kerner would also score to push the lead to 2-0 after he walked. The Lions would use a balanced hitting attack and draw 5 base on balls to extend their lead to 8-0. Pluger was the only Lion to collect multiple hits, while Olsen scored 3 runs followed by Kerner’s 2 runs. Kerner and Pluger each had 2 RBI in route to the win. With the win, GSWB improves to 3-0 overall, and hosts Donovan for a twinbill Saturday.
Aug 14 – GSWB 9 @ Saratoga 0
Jumping right back into IVC action, GSWB traveled to Saratoga who has won the last three IVC tournaments. Kash Olsen got the Lions on the scoreboard early after he singled and was driven in by Keaton Phillips. Olsen then singled in the 3rd and scored on a RBI double from Kash Kerner. Kerner would then steal 3rd and score to put GSWB up 3-0. The Lions tacked on to their lead in the 4th when Nick Wells walked, and Olsen was intentionally walked. Kerner then made the Hawks pay as he doubled to right scoring 2 more runs to put GSWB up 5-0. Kash Kerner was flawless on the mound and went the distance. In 7 innings of work, he struckout 12 while only allowing 3 hits and one walk. Olsen reached base 4 times and scored 4 runs, while Kerner had 3 hits and had 3 RBI. Keaton Phillips was also productive picking up 4 RBI. The Lions improve to 2-0 and travel to Flanagan Friday,
Aug 13 – Dwight 3 @ GSWB 4
The GSWB Lions opened up their season at home vs the rival Dwight Redbirds. Dwight came out swinging and loaded the bases in the top of the 1st, then capitalized on a Lions error to go up 1-0. In the bottom of the 2nd, Jaxon Pluger singled with 2 outs, and would go on to score behind a Kash Olsen RBI double. Olsen would then score on an error by Dwight to put GSWB up 2-21 entering the 3rd inning. Dwight reclaimed the lead after a lead-off single followed by a 2 run homerun to put Dwight up 3-2. In the bottom of the 3rd, GSWB was dealt 3 base on balls, and would tie the game at 3-3 on an RBI fielder’s choice from Kash Kerner. After scoreless 5th and 6th innings, GSWB had their top of the order up in the 7th. After 2 quick outs, Keaton Phillips reached on an error, then stole 2nd. GSWB used a couple defensive miscues from the Redbirds to walk it off with a 4-3 victory. Keaton Phillips went 5 innings for GSWB striking out 8 and walking only 1 on 5 hits allowed. Kash Olsen came in relief for the Lions earning the win in 2 innings of work with 5 strikeouts. Olsen also led the Lions with 2 hits, an RBI and run scored. Ian Matusek and Jaxon Pluger each singled and scored a run. The win puts the Lions at 1-0 who travel to Saratoga on Thursday.