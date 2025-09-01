Aug 30 – VC A Baseball Tournament Semi-final, Saratoga 2 @ GSWB 3 After cruising past Saratoga earlier in the season 9-0, the Lions had their hands full at home on Saturday. In a scoreless game in the 3rd, Kash Olsen singled for GSWB, and advanced to 3rd on an errant pick-off throw. Kash Kerner then put GSWB up 1-0 on a sac fly. Both starting pitchers threw the ball very well, the game turned out to be a pitcher’s duel. Keaton Phillips tossed 5 innings and only allowed 2 hits with 6 strikeouts. In the 5th, the Hawks singled, and used two GSWB errors to tie the game at 1-1. In the bottom of the 6th, Olsen reached safely to start the inning, then stole 2nd. With first base open, the Hawks elected to intentionally walk Kerner. Keaton Phillips would then walk to load the bases. The Lions would score on a passed ball to go up 2-1, then Chase Chandler reached safely on a fielder's choice to load the bags again. Cal christensen was then hit by a pitch to make it 3-1. Kash Kerner came in relief for the Lions and went 1.2 innings allowing 3 hits, 1 earned run. Down 3-1 entering the 7th, the Hawks came clawing back to make it 3-2 with 2 singles. Kash Olsen came in to slam the door shut for GSWB who hung on for a 3-2 victory to advance to the championship. Phillips did his job pitching although he earned a no decision, Kerner got the win and Olsen earned the save. Olsen alsos cored twice for the Lions while Kerner had an RBI and run. IVC Championship MVK 0 @ GSWB 12 (4 Innings) Phillips did his job pitching although he earned a no decision, Kerner got the win and Olsen earned the save. Olsen alsos cored twice for the Lions while Kerner had an RBI and run. IVC Championship MVK 0 @ GSWB 12 (4 Innings) Making their 4th Championship appearance in as many years, GSWB came out scoring early. Olsen struck out the side in the 1st then Kerner started the hitting parade with a double. Keaton Phillips had an RBI single to make it 1-0, followed by a single from Jaxon Pluger. With runners on 1st and 3rd, Cal Christensen was walked to pack the bags. Peyton Welsh had an RBI fielder’s choice to make it 2-0. Nick Wells, Jack Simms, and Chase Chandler were each dealt RBI walks. With a 5-0 lead and bases loaded, Olsen had an RBI fielder’s choice to make it 6-0. With 2 outs, GSWB executed a 1st and 3rd to make it 7-0, followed by a Kerner RBI single. All in all, GSWB tallied 9 runs in the 1st inning and never looked back. olsen would throw 3.1 innings while allowing a single and striking out 9 Mavericks. Olsen recorded the other 2 outs in relief for GSWB. Olsen, Kerner, and Phillips each had 2 hits, while Pluhger and Christensen each had a hit and a walk. Kerner, Pluger, and Wells each scored a pair of runs while Olsen had 3 RBI, and Welsh and Simms had 2 each. GSWB played very well in the championship game and did very well at the plate. Each Lion contributed offensively and defensively to calim the IVC Championship and improve to 13-0 overall. The Lions have a busy week next week as they have 6 games in 5 days, starting with Ransom on Tuesday. Aug 28 – Grace Christian 1 @ GSWB 11 (6 Innings) The Lions used an array of pitchers to keep the Crusaders off balance. Chase Chandler began the game and struckout the side in the 1st. The Lions used a balanced attack at the plate to claim an early 3-0 lead. Cal Christensen then relieved Chandler, Christensen pitched 2 scoreless while striking out five. GCA took advantage of a GSWB error to cut the lead to 3-1 entering the bottom of the 5th. That is when the Lions batted through the order to increase their lead to 10-1. Tyler Hill then finished the game with an RBI single to win 11-1. Ian Matusek pitched the final 3 innings while striking out five and only allowing one hit. Matusek also reach base safely 3 times for the Lions. Although GSWB scored 11 runs, no Lion had more than 1 run scored, while Harry DeYoung and Cal Christensen had 2 RBI each. GSWB is now 11-0 and hosts Saratoga on Saturday in the semi-finals of the IVC tournament, Saratoga has beat GSWB 3 years in a row in the championship.

Aug 27 – Streator Northlawn 5 @ GSWB 6

GSWB welcomed in the Northlawn Panthers who came ready to play. After being dealt a lead-off walk, Northlawn took an early 1-0 lead in the 1st. But Kash Olsen doubled and would score on a Kash Kerner RBI single to knot the game at 1-1. Keaton Phillips then held Northlawn quiet for the next couple of innings. Phillips went 2.1 innings allowing 2 hits and 2 walks while striking out 6. Chase Chandler relieved Phillips, and Chandler also silenced the PAnthers in 1.2 innings of work allowing 1 hit and 1 walk with 3 strikeouts. In the 5th Kerner came into pitch and did not receive much help behind him at GSWB committed 3 errors. Although Northlawn only managed to get 2 singles, the walked away with a 4-1 lead entering the bottom of the 5th. Jack Simms set the table for GSWB with a lead-off single, followed by an Olsen double. With runners on 2nd and 3rd, Krner singled home Simms to make it 4-2 Northlawn. With nobody out and runners on 2nd and 3rd again, Phillips would reach on an error but plated Olsen and Kerner to make it 4-4. With the scored tied in the bottom of the 6th and 2 outs, Olsen singled and stole second. Kash Kerner then blasted a 2 run homerun to put GSWB up 6-4. The Lions would hold on to win the game 6-5 as Kerner earned the win in 3 innings of work. Kerner had 4 RBI while scoring 2 runs on 4 hits. Olsen also had 3 hits and 3 runs scored for GSWB. Keaton Phillips also had 2 RBI for the Lions who host GCA on Thursday. The Lions are now 10-0 overall on the season.