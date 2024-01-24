The Dwight Village Board of Trustees began their sessions on Monday, September 15 by holding an Administration and Finance Committee Meeting to discuss the potential purchase of the Tech-Ni-Kolor property at 105 Watters Drive.

Over the past several months, the Board has been weighing options on replacing the Public Works Building which was destroyed by fire in December of 2023. Aside from the building of an entirely new structure, one option considered was the purchase of the Watters Drive property which would then be used as the Public Works Facility.

With several community residents in attendance, Village Administrator Crissy Livingston gave a financial overview of the building choices before them, including two new construction options, and one to purchase the existing Tech-Ni-Kolor building. Community members then offered their input and suggestions.

After moving to executive session to deliberate, the Committee returned to regular session and voted 3 – 2, recommending to send to the Board a proposal to move forward with the purchase of the Tech-Ni-Kolor building. Voting “no” on the motion were Trustees Austin Haacke and Dan Hansen.

Following the Committee Meeting, the Board convened as a whole and voted by the same margin to affirm the Administration and Finance Committee’s recommendation and approved a motion to move forward with the building purchase.

The full Board then moved to executive session to discuss personnel matters, and once reconvened, voted unanimously to terminate the employment of EMS Director Michael Callahan for what Mayor Paul Johnson termed “lack of competency in his role as Department head and his exposure to the Village as far as future liability situations.”

Board members in attendance were trustees Marla Kinkade, Pete Meister, Joshua Jahn, Austin Haacke, and Dan Hansen along with Mayor Paul Johnson, Village Attorney Nick Ehrgott, Village Administrator Crissy Livingston, and Deputy Village Clerk Nicole Bozarth. Trustee Deb Karch was absent.

The next Regular Board Meeting will be Tuesday, September 23 at 5 p.m.