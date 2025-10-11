The Dwight Village Board of Trustees met Tuesday, September 23 in the lower level of the Public Services Complex.

In attendance were trustees Marla Kinkade, Joshua Jahn, Austin Haacke, Dan Hansen, and Deb Karch. Absent were Trustee Pete Meister and Mayor Paul Johnson, with Kinkade acting as President Pro Tem.

Others in attendance were Village Attorney Nick Ehrgott, Village Administrator Crissy Livingston, and Deputy Village Clerk Nicole Bozarth.

The following Consent Agenda items were approved:

Payments of September 23, 2025, $266,649.00 Payments in between board meetings of $583,180.54 Payment to GLCEDC for $8,504.00 Pay request for Innovation Landscape for $66,264.24 Minutes of the August 26, 2025, Regular Board Meeting Minutes of the September 15, 2025, Special Board Meeting Minutes of the September 15, 2025, Committee Meetings

In Public Forum, Emma Eggenbger informed the Board of her intent to coordinate a trap, neuter and release program of feral cats in the village for her Eagle Scout Project. Only cats trapped in Dwight would qualify and it hoped to begin in November.

Village Administrator Crissy Livingston reported that the Livingston County Board had recently cancelled their contract with the Show Bus program but until more is known about how this impacts Dwight residents, riders should continue to call the Show Bus number at 1-800-525-2454 for service. In August, 21 riders utilized the program.

Livingston also reported that the new playground equipment in Renfrew Park is open and available for use. It is hoped the pickleball and tennis courts will be released for use this next week. Residents are asked to avoid areas where new grass seed has been planted.

Chief of Police Mike Nolan informed the Board that his department had recently assisted Fairbury Police following an incident in Forrest. He added that there were no incidents of significance downtown during Harvest Days.

Ordinance 1554 was passed adopting the NFPA 855: Standard for the Installation of Stationary Energy Storage Systems, including consideration of standards for the storage of batteries and solar

panels, as published by the National Fire Protection Association.

NEW BUSINESS

A motion was approved to hire Stephanie Goetsch as part-time Administrative Assistant for Public Works.

A request by Dwight Lions Club for a bucket brigade on October 10, 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and

October 11, 2025, 7:00 a.m. – Noon was approved.

A Solicitor permit for Kurdis Waldron with Sunrun for September 23, 2025, to October 7, 2025 was approved.

The Board adjourned, with the next regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, October 28.