Sept 5 – The Dwight Township High School Varsity Football team traveled to Alleman Catholic on Friday and picked up a road win by a score of 32-14. Leading the offense was Collin Bachand who rushed for two touchdowns and threw for one to Joey Starks. Also finding the endzone was Tysen Walker on an 11 yard sweep and Ayden Collom on a 12 yard run up the middle. Ayden Collom was the leading rusher on the night with 140 yards. The defense was led by Jake Wilkey who had 5 tackles for loss and 1 sack. The win brings the Trojans record to 2-0 and they will travel to Shelbyville this Friday, kickoff is at 7pm.