Aug 30 – The B Softball team traveled to Saratoga on Saturday to compete in the IVC tournament. The girls opened up with playing MVK and winning 18-2 to advance to the Championship game. The girls then went on to play Seneca, but came up short, losing 13-2.

Stats on the day:

Mia Hoffner collected two hits for Redbirds B in two at-bats. Izzy Goff and Opal Moore each collected one hit for the Redbirds. The Redbirds had patience at the plate, accumulating 12 walks for the day. Bristol Jensen and Ryan Ercolini led the team with two free passes each. Izzy Goff led the team with 4 stolen bases on the day. Bristol, Willow, Tinley Bunting, Ryan Ercolini, and Lucy Cotter each stole multiple bases for Redbirds B. Redbirds B stole 19 bases on the day.

Willow Riber, Charlotte Sassenger, and Opal Moore all threw for the Redbirds. Leading the team with 11 Strikeouts for the day was Willow.

The girls play tonight in Wilmington at 4:30.

Aug 21 – B Softball:The B Softball got out to a 7-run lead in the fifth inning and held on for a 14-12 victory over GSW last night. Willow Riber had a hit and led the team with three runs batted in. Natalie Mallaney, Opal Moore, Mia Hoffner, Maci Gerber, Ryan Ercolini, and Lucy Cotter each collected one hit for the Redbirds. Bristol Jensen had three walks. Izzy Goff, Natalie Mallaney, Opal Moore, and Bristol Jense each stole multiple bases. Charlotte Sassenger struck out eight and had only on walk. The girls play at home vs Plano today at 4:30.