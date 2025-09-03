Sept 2 – Redbird’s A Baseball: Redbird’s A baseball couldn’t cap off the comeback against Wilmington and lost 12-10 yesterday. The Redbirds tallied 12 hits in the contest. Kade Jensen had 3 hits, both Gunnar Severns and Jacob Lee had 2, and Dean Carey, Braxton Flahaut, Jace Jensen, Carlos Ochoa, and Van Patten all had 1 hit. Jaxon Lee, Dean Carey, and Kade Jensen each stole multiple bases. Chase Wilkey started and pitched 3 innings only giving up 1 run. Jacob Lee pitched 2.2 innings. Kevin Peterson and Braxton Flahaut both ended the day pitching the last 1.1 innings. A baseball plays at home tonight against Serena at 4:30. couldn’t cap off the comeback against Wilmington and lost 12-10 yesterday. The Redbirds tallied 12 hits in the contest. Kade Jensen had 3 hits, both Gunnar Severns and Jacob Lee had 2, and Dean Carey, Braxton Flahaut, Jace Jensen, Carlos Ochoa, and Van Patten all had 1 hit. Jaxon Lee, Dean Carey, and Kade Jensen each stole multiple bases. Chase Wilkey started and pitched 3 innings only giving up 1 run. Jacob Lee pitched 2.2 innings. Kevin Peterson and Braxton Flahaut both ended the day pitching the last 1.1 innings. A baseball plays at home tonight against Serena at 4:30.

Aug 28 – A Baseball: Redbird’s A Team baseball lost 10-3 to Prairie Central last night. Jaxon Lee threw 6.1 innings and Dean Carey threw .2 innings. Kade Jensen and Nathan Wilkey each had a hit on the night. Carlos Ochoa, Chase Wilkey, and Kade Jensen each stole a base. The Redbird’s A & B team will be playing in the IVC tournament in GSW on Saturday at 11 against Mazon. If they win the first game, they will play against GSW right after.

Aug 27 – A Baseball: Redbird’s A Team Baseball could not get the bats going in their 12-0 loss yesterday against Bishop Mac. Nathan Wilkey pitched 1.1 innings striking out 4 and Chase Wilkey threw 1.2 innings striking out 2. The Redbird’s only had 2 hits despite hitting the ball on the barrel all night. Nathan Wilkey and Kade Jensen each had a hit. They play against Prairie Central here at home at 4:30 today.

Aug 25 – A Baseball: Redbird’s A team baseball defeated Kankakee by a score of 19-1. Jaxon Lee pitched all 3 innings striking out 4 earning the win. The Redbird’s tallied 10 hits in the contest with doubles from Gunnar Severns, Jaxon Lee, Kade Jensen, and Nathan Wilkey. Dean Carey, Braxton Flahaut, Carlos Ochoa, and Jace Jensen. The players also stole 11 bases as well; Dean Carey had 4 stolen bases and Braxton Flahaut had 2 to lead the charge. The Redbird’s A Team plays at Bishop McNamara on Wednesday at 4:30.

Aug 19 – A Team Baseball beat Saratoga 7-5 by a walk-off ground-rule-double in extra innings from Kade Jensen. Jaxon Lee pitched 4 innings, Dean Carey pitched 2 innings, and Chase Wilkey pitched 2 innings. The Redbird’s had 9 hits in the contest. Dean Carey, Chase Wilkey, and Carlos Ochoa each contributed one hit. Kade Jensen, Nathan Wilkey, and Kevin Peterson had 2 hits each. The Redbird’s A team plays Wednesday at 4:15pm home against Seneca.

Aug 13 – The Redbird A Baseball team lost a close game to Gardner 4-3 on Wednesday night. The Redbirds struck first with 1 run in the first inning and packed on 2 more runs in the 3rd inning. Gardner scored 2 in the second, 1 in the 4th, and topped the game off with a walk-off in the 7th. The Redbirds together tallied 5 hits. Dean Carey, Nathan Wilkey, and Braxton Flahaut all had 1 hit. Kade Jensen had 2 hits with one being a 2 run homerun to left field. Nathan Wilkey pitched 2 innings, Kade Jensen pitched 3 innings, and Jaxon Lee pitched 2 innings. The Redbirds play a double header at Reed Custer at 10 am and 12pm this Saturday.