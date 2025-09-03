Sept 2 – The Redbird Cross Country team traveled to Pontiac on Tuesday to compete against Pontiac, Odell, Herscher Limestone, and Morris Grade School. Libby Stipanovich placed 4th in the girls race with a time of 15:08. In the boys race, Lane Carey ran 14:25, Abbott Lundberg ran 15:20, Jace Lee ran 18:35, Brayden Windberg ran 20:56, and Dawson DeLong ran 23:31. The Redbirds will compete again on Thursday at Herscher Limestone.

Aug 28 – The Redbird Cross Country team competed against Tri-Point, Odell, Saunemin, and Iroquois West. Placing second in the girls race was Libby Stipanovich with a Season Best time of 14:22. Lane Carey placed 3rd in the boys race with a Personal Record of 14:02. 4th place for the boys was Abbott Lundberg with a Season Best of 14:24. Jace Lee placed 7th with a Personal Record of 16:14 and Brayden Windberg placed 13th running 18:10, also a Personal Record!

Aug 26 – The Redbird Cross Country team competed at their first meet of the season against Seneca, Gardner South Wilmington, Reed Custer, Ottawa Wallace, and Wilmington. Libby Stipanovich placed 5th in the girls 2 mile race with a time of 14:49. On the boys side, Dean Carey came in 2nd with a time of 13:29, Lane Carey placed 6th running 14:36, and Abbott Lundberg placed 11th with a time of 15:20. Some more times of the night were Jace Lee running 17:11, Brayden Windberg with a 20:12, Logan Lapash 21:43, and Dawson Delong running the mile race with a 13:12.