On September 29, 2025, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Dwight EMS, Dwight Fire, and the Dwight Police Department responded to a two-vehicle personal injury crash on Route 47 near Brewster Road. All three occupants involved in the crash were transported to area hospitals.

During the investigation, it was determined that the driver who caused the crash was under the influence of alcohol.

Arrested:

Ashlee Schell, Gardner

Charges: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Endangering the Life or Health of a Child, Misuse of Electronic Devices, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, and Improper Lane Usage.

Schell was issued a Notice to Appear in Livingston County Court in November.

Agencies Assisting:

Pontiac Fire Department, Gardner Fire Department, Coal City Fire Department, Lifestar Air Ambulance, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, and VCOM Communications Center.