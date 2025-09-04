In August 2024, Dwight EMS crews responded to 119 calls for service.

In August 2025, 158 calls were answered, representing a 32.8% increase compared to the same month last year.



This steady rise in call volume highlights the growing demand for emergency medical services across the district. Every call represents a neighbor, visitor, or family member in need — and the Dwight EMS team continues to step up to meet that need.



Year-over-year increase: +39 calls

Percentage increase: 32.8%



Behind each number is the dedication of Paramedics and EMTs who are available 24/7, 365 days a year. Whether it’s a medical emergency, motor vehicle accident, or mutual aid to a neighboring community, Dwight EMS is always ready to respond.



The Department would also like to take a minute and say thank you to the Fire Departments that respond alongside us, ensuring they have the extra hands to safely lift, move, and care for patients in their time of need. Their partnership makes all the difference.



And of course, thank you to the community for their continued support — their encouragement allows us to do what we do best: provide skilled, compassionate care when it matters most.