REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District Library On September 10, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Jaime Mallaney called the meeting to order at 6:02 p.m.

PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Brad Hansen; Ryan Kodat; Jaime Mallaney; Chuck Trainor

ABSENT: None

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS AND RECOGNITIONS

Cards of thanks were received from the Kilmer family (Jeanette McCloskey’s grandfather) for the donation made in his name at the time of his passing.

REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mrs. Schultz’ report stands as read.

Mr. Bennett-Tejes’ report stands as read.

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong reported on the need to nominate someone as the IASB Delegate for the Triple-I Conference.

Marc Ellis volunteered once again to be the delegate.

Mr. DeLong discussed the possibility of having a GSWB wrestling co-op with the Board. This was done years ago before the jr high lost the wrestling program due to low numbers. He reported that after a discussion with Gardner, they have declined to be in the co-op at this time. Braceville is going to discuss it at a future meeting.

Mr. DeLong informed the Board that the district has received a federal REAP grant in the amount of $46, 640, which will be spent on technology needs this year.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

1) Minutes of the August 13, 2025 Regular Board Meeting

2) Bills

3) Approve employment, Sharon Scrivner, Paraprofessional Substitute

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong held the second and final reading of PRESS Plus Policy 119 updates and asked for their approval.

Mr. DeLong asked for final approval of the proposed 2025-26 Budget.

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong forwarded a summary of the 2024-25 audit from Hopkins and Associates. He reported that we had a very clean audit with no findings.

Mr. DeLong presented the 2024-25 Teacher/Administrator Compensation Report for approval. A question on one staff member that was missing from the report was resolved.

Mr. DeLong presented the 2025-26 Threat Assessment Team and Threat Assessment Plan to the Board.

This is an annual requirement and he noted that our team and plan are reviewed each year with all first

responder agencies.

Mr. DeLong discussed the 2025-26 Risk Management Plan with the Board. He noted that we have not updated our plan in a long time; however, we do not use it to pay salaries out of our tort funds, which is an option in the plan.

Mr. DeLong discussed the potential hiring of a shared Curriculum Director between the 2 districts. He informed the Board that the benefits of having one would be improvement of instructional practices, curriculum and ultimately better classes and test scores for our students. He noted that we now are receiving REAP grant funds and we could supplement those with Title funds to cover the cost. He believes a split of 70/30 (GS/HS) would be an appropriate cost for this since they would spend the bulk of their time working with the GS Teachers and students. This will also be discussed at the DTHS Board meeting next week and if they are in favor, will be brought back with a proposal at the October Board meeting.

Went into Executive Session at 7:00 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act; and, to discuss litigation, when an action against, affecting or on behalf of the particular public body has been filed and is pending before a court or administrative tribunal, or when the public body finds that an action is probable or imminent, in which case the basis for the finding shall be recorded and entered into the minutes of the closed meeting; According to Section 2, subsection c, #11 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.

Exited Executive Session at 7:12 p.m.

Meeting adjourned at 7:12 p.m.