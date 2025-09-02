Aug 30 – Dwight vs Woodland and Tri-Point.

The Dwight Lady Trojans went 2-3 this weekend in the Pontiac Tri County Volleyball Tournament. The Trojans beat Woodland 25-16, 25-18 and Tri Point 25-9, 25-22. Below are the lead scorers:Claire Sandeno- 5 aces, 11 digs, 2 blocks, 24 kills

Mikayla Chambers- 28 digs, 10 aces, 10 kills, 2 blocks

Kenzie Livingston- 35 digs, 5 assist, 4 aces

Makayla Wahl Seabert- 4 aces, 1 assist, 4 blocks, 8 kills, 2 digs

Sophie Buck- 9 digs, 4 aces, 16 assists

 

Aug 28 – Dwight vs St. Bede

Dwight lady Trojans lost in a 3 set thriller to St Bede. Scores were 27-25, 20-25, 19-25. Overall record is 2-1, 0-1 in the Tri county conference.

Top scorers
Sophie Buck- 2 digs, 10 assist
Mikayla Chambers- 1 ace, 6 digs, 1 block, 4 kills
Claire Sandeno- 2aces, 9 digs, 10 kills
Dwight JV squad lost in a 3 set thriller, 25-27, 25-20, 10-15. Overall record is 1-2, conference record is 0-1
Top scorers
Olivia Buck- 9 assist, 2 kills, 1 block
Reagan Brown- 3 aces, 5 digs
Kaitlyn Todd- 3 aces, 6 kills.

The freshman got their 2nd win of the season and started off a great night of Lady Trojan Volleyball with a BIG conference win against St Bede.  28-26, 19-25, 15-9.   The girls never quit!   Stat leaders for the night. Shay Sulzburger with 12 service pits and 3 Ace serves as well as 3 Kills. Chloe Leithliter  led the team with 5 kills.   And Kenzie Livingston had 12 digs.   Addy Pittenger had 11 assists and 9 service pts.   Cara Wilson Kira Shores  and June Woods  each had 2 kills .  Very proud of the entire teams effort and energy.   We will be back in action next week!

Aug 27 – Dwight vs Reed Custer

Dwight varsity lady Trojans beat Reed Custer in 2 sets, 25-18, 25-16. Overall record is 2-0.

Top scorers
Mikayla Chambers – 3aces, 6 digs, 5 kills
Claire Sandeno – 2 aces, 6 digs, 10 kills
Kit Connor – 1ace, 7 assist.
Dwight JV lady Trojans lost in 2 sets, 21-25, 12-25. Overall record is 1-1.
Top scorers
Olivia Buck- 7 assist, 1 kill, 2 digs
Kaitlynn Todd – 5 aces, 4 kills, 2 digs
Callie Robinson- 1 assist, 3 kills
Addie Taylor- 4 digs, 1 ace
Dwight lady Trojans will be in action Thursday August 28 against conference opponent St Bede. This match is a home match with Freshman starting at 5pm.

Aug 25 Dwight vs Tri-point

Lady Trojans Varsity team beat Tri-Point in 2 sets. Final scores were 25-18, 25-18.

Top scorers below:
Kit Connor 2aces, 2 digs, 10 assist
Claire Sandeno 7 digs, 6 kills
Delaney Boucher 2aces, 3 blocks, 6 kills
Kenzie Livingston 10 digs
Dwight JV beat Tripoint in 2 sets. Final scores were 25-17, 25-20
Top scorers below
Olivia Buck 2 kills, 7 assist, 4 aces
Kaitlyn Todd 2 kills, 1 dig, 4aces
Sophie Kerri 2 kills, 3 aces
Avery crouch, 2 assist, 3kills,2 aces
