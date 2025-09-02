Aug 30 – Dwight vs Woodland and Tri-Point.
The Dwight Lady Trojans went 2-3 this weekend in the Pontiac Tri County Volleyball Tournament. The Trojans beat Woodland 25-16, 25-18 and Tri Point 25-9, 25-22. Below are the lead scorers:Claire Sandeno- 5 aces, 11 digs, 2 blocks, 24 kills
Mikayla Chambers- 28 digs, 10 aces, 10 kills, 2 blocks
Kenzie Livingston- 35 digs, 5 assist, 4 aces
Makayla Wahl Seabert- 4 aces, 1 assist, 4 blocks, 8 kills, 2 digs
Sophie Buck- 9 digs, 4 aces, 16 assists
Aug 28 – Dwight vs St. Bede
Dwight lady Trojans lost in a 3 set thriller to St Bede. Scores were 27-25, 20-25, 19-25. Overall record is 2-1, 0-1 in the Tri county conference.
The freshman got their 2nd win of the season and started off a great night of Lady Trojan Volleyball with a BIG conference win against St Bede. 28-26, 19-25, 15-9. The girls never quit! Stat leaders for the night. Shay Sulzburger with 12 service pits and 3 Ace serves as well as 3 Kills. Chloe Leithliter led the team with 5 kills. And Kenzie Livingston had 12 digs. Addy Pittenger had 11 assists and 9 service pts. Cara Wilson Kira Shores and June Woods each had 2 kills . Very proud of the entire teams effort and energy. We will be back in action next week!
Aug 27 – Dwight vs Reed Custer
Dwight varsity lady Trojans beat Reed Custer in 2 sets, 25-18, 25-16. Overall record is 2-0.
Aug 25 Dwight vs Tri-point
Lady Trojans Varsity team beat Tri-Point in 2 sets. Final scores were 25-18, 25-18.
Top scorers below:Kit Connor 2aces, 2 digs, 10 assistClaire Sandeno 7 digs, 6 killsDelaney Boucher 2aces, 3 blocks, 6 killsKenzie Livingston 10 digsDwight JV beat Tripoint in 2 sets. Final scores were 25-17, 25-20Top scorers belowOlivia Buck 2 kills, 7 assist, 4 acesKaitlyn Todd 2 kills, 1 dig, 4acesSophie Kerri 2 kills, 3 acesAvery crouch, 2 assist, 3kills,2 aces