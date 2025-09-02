Aug 30 – Dwight vs Woodland and Tri-Point.

The Dwight Lady Trojans went 2-3 this weekend in the Pontiac Tri County Volleyball Tournament. The Trojans beat Woodland 25-16, 25-18 and Tri Point 25-9, 25-22. Below are the lead scorers:Claire Sandeno- 5 aces, 11 digs, 2 blocks, 24 kills

Mikayla Chambers- 28 digs, 10 aces, 10 kills, 2 blocks

Kenzie Livingston- 35 digs, 5 assist, 4 aces

Makayla Wahl Seabert- 4 aces, 1 assist, 4 blocks, 8 kills, 2 digs

Sophie Buck- 9 digs, 4 aces, 16 assists

Aug 28 – Dwight vs St. Bede

Dwight lady Trojans lost in a 3 set thriller to St Bede. Scores were 27-25, 20-25, 19-25. Overall record is 2-1, 0-1 in the Tri county conference.

Top scorers

Sophie Buck- 2 digs, 10 assist

Mikayla Chambers- 1 ace, 6 digs, 1 block, 4 kills

Claire Sandeno- 2aces, 9 digs, 10 kills

Dwight JV squad lost in a 3 set thriller, 25-27, 25-20, 10-15. Overall record is 1-2, conference record is 0-1

Top scorers

Olivia Buck- 9 assist, 2 kills, 1 block

Reagan Brown- 3 aces, 5 digs

Kaitlyn Todd- 3 aces, 6 kills.

The freshman got their 2nd win of the season and started off a great night of Lady Trojan Volleyball with a BIG conference win against St Bede. 28-26, 19-25, 15-9. The girls never quit! Stat leaders for the night. Shay Sulzburger with 12 service pits and 3 Ace serves as well as 3 Kills. Chloe Leithliter led the team with 5 kills. And Kenzie Livingston had 12 digs. Addy Pittenger had 11 assists and 9 service pts. Cara Wilson Kira Shores and June Woods each had 2 kills . Very proud of the entire teams effort and energy. We will be back in action next week!

Aug 27 – Dwight vs Reed Custer

Dwight varsity lady Trojans beat Reed Custer in 2 sets, 25-18, 25-16. Overall record is 2-0.

Top scorers

Mikayla Chambers – 3aces, 6 digs, 5 kills

Claire Sandeno – 2 aces, 6 digs, 10 kills

Kit Connor – 1ace, 7 assist.

Dwight JV lady Trojans lost in 2 sets, 21-25, 12-25. Overall record is 1-1.

Top scorers

Olivia Buck- 7 assist, 1 kill, 2 digs

Kaitlynn Todd – 5 aces, 4 kills, 2 digs

Callie Robinson- 1 assist, 3 kills

Addie Taylor- 4 digs, 1 ace

Dwight lady Trojans will be in action Thursday August 28 against conference opponent St Bede. This match is a home match with Freshman starting at 5pm.

Aug 25 Dwight vs Tri-point

Lady Trojans Varsity team beat Tri-Point in 2 sets. Final scores were 25-18, 25-18.