Sept 4 – Dwight Country Club hosted a boy’s golf match today with DTHS/GSW versus Beecher and Momence.
Girls Golf: The girls’ golf team took part in the Pontiac Scramble and finished with a team score of 74. Although they didn’t place, the team had a great time competing together.
The Dwight boys’ golf team hosted Beecher and Momence at Dwight Country Club yesterday. Dwight placed second with a score of 186. Top Varsity scorers for Dwight were Jack Statler, shooting 47, and Blake Thetard, shooting 48. For JV, the leading scores were Maddox Delong with 42, and Kyler DeLisle carding a 46.
Sept 2 Boys Golf – Dwight Country Club hosted a triangular golf match against Roanoke Benson and Putnam County with Roanoke winning the varsity match and Dwight prevailing in the Junior Varsity Match
Aug 21 Girls Golf: The Dwight girls’ golf team posted a team score of 235 to earn the win over Coal City (246) and Prairie Central (245).
Contributing to the team’s total were Shelby DeLong, Sienna Burke, and Ella Payne, helping secure the victory with steady play throughout the match.