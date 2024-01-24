Sept 4 – Dwight Country Club hosted a boy’s golf match today with DTHS/GSW versus Beecher and Momence.

Medalist was Payton Serafin who shot an even par 36 on Dwight’s front nine.
Beecher 163
Dwight 186
Momence 207
Dwight Scores were
Caden Christensen 45
Owen Vitko 47
Jack Statler 47
Case Christensen 47
Blake Thetard 48
Cash Carter 48
Dwight JV shot a 183 with the following scores:  Beecher and Momence did not field a full team
Maddux Delong 42
Logan Rice 45
Kyler Delisile 46
Wyatt McNally 46
Cason Johnson 50
Dane Frobish 50
Sawyer Kucera 53
Parker Thompson 64

Girls Golf: The girls’ golf team took part in the Pontiac Scramble and finished with a team score of 74. Although they didn’t place, the team had a great time competing together.

Sept 2 Boys Golf – Dwight Country Club hosted a triangular golf match against Roanoke Benson and Putnam County with Roanoke winning the varsity match and Dwight prevailing in the Junior Varsity Match

Varsity-Ronoake 164-Dwight 181-Putnam County 213 Medalist tie Leyton Harms 41 and Dax Hunter 41 both from Roanoke
Junior Varsity-Dwight 190-Roanoke 203-Putnam Country 231-medalist Logan Rice and Dane Frobish from Dwight with a score of 46
Dwight Scores:
Varsity
Cash Carter 44
Jacki Statler 45
Owen Vitko 46
Caden Christensen 46
Case Christensen 47
Blake Thetard 50
Junior Varsity
Logan Rice 46
Dane Frobish 46
Cason Johnson 48
Maddux Delong 50
Kyler Delisle 53
Sawyer Kucera 53

 

Aug 21 Girls Golf: The Dwight girls’ golf team posted a team score of 235 to earn the win over Coal City (246) and Prairie Central (245).

Contributing to the team’s total were Shelby DeLong, Sienna Burke, and Ella Payne, helping secure the victory with steady play throughout the match.

