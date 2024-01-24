Sept 4 – Dwight Country Club hosted a boy’s golf match today with DTHS/GSW versus Beecher and Momence.

Medalist was Payton Serafin who shot an even par 36 on Dwight’s front nine.

Beecher 163

Dwight 186

Momence 207

Dwight Scores were

Caden Christensen 45

Owen Vitko 47

Jack Statler 47

Case Christensen 47

Blake Thetard 48

Cash Carter 48

Dwight JV shot a 183 with the following scores: Beecher and Momence did not field a full team

Maddux Delong 42

Logan Rice 45

Kyler Delisile 46

Wyatt McNally 46

Cason Johnson 50

Dane Frobish 50

Sawyer Kucera 53

Parker Thompson 64

Girls Golf: The girls' golf team took part in the Pontiac Scramble and finished with a team score of 74. Although they didn't place, the team had a great time competing together.

Sept 2 Boys Golf – Dwight Country Club hosted a triangular golf match against Roanoke Benson and Putnam County with Roanoke winning the varsity match and Dwight prevailing in the Junior Varsity Match

Varsity-Ronoake 164-Dwight 181-Putnam County 213 Medalist tie Leyton Harms 41 and Dax Hunter 41 both from Roanoke

Junior Varsity-Dwight 190-Roanoke 203-Putnam Country 231-medalist Logan Rice and Dane Frobish from Dwight with a score of 46

Dwight Scores:

Varsity

Cash Carter 44

Jacki Statler 45

Owen Vitko 46

Caden Christensen 46

Case Christensen 47

Blake Thetard 50

Junior Varsity

Logan Rice 46

Dane Frobish 46

Cason Johnson 48

Maddux Delong 50

Kyler Delisle 53

Sawyer Kucera 53

Aug 21 Girls Golf: The Dwight girls’ golf team posted a team score of 235 to earn the win over Coal City (246) and Prairie Central (245).

Contributing to the team’s total were Shelby DeLong, Sienna Burke, and Ella Payne, helping secure the victory with steady play throughout the match.