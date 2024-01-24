Cross Country Results Sept 6

The Trojan Cross Country Team competed in two meets this past week: the Irish Conditioner in Kankakee and the Twilight Run in the Woods in Seneca.

The Irish Conditioner is a partner relay-style meet where each teammate runs 2 miles. It’s more of a challenging practice than a true race, and our athletes rose to the occasion and performed very well.

The Twilight Run in Seneca, on the other hand, is a true cross country test—a demanding 3-mile course with hills, grass, gravel, and dirt trails. Our runners absolutely exceeded expectations on this tough course.

Chloe Biros led off in the JV girls’ race, running a huge personal record of 22:40, 2nd place.

led off in the JV girls’ race, running a huge personal record of David Allen followed in the JV boys’ race with his own big PR of 21:32, 22nd place

followed in the JV boys’ race with his own big PR of Noah Nelson rounded out the JV runners with a strong performance, finishing in 26:56, 44th place

rounded out the JV runners with a strong performance, finishing in Joe Faris competed in the boys’ varsity race, using it as a workout and still clocking an impressive 17:00, earning 10th place overall.

The team’s effort and determination were outstanding, and these results show just how much progress they’ve made! We look forward to another great week of practice and to competing again next Saturday in Paxton!

Sept 3 – DTHS Cross Country:

The Irish Conditioner which was held by Bishop Mac found the Trojans runners turning in some fine performances for this early season. The meet is a 2 person/4mile relay with each athlete running a mile at a time with the partners taking turns at reach the 4 miles. In the JV girls event, Brooklynn Todd (16:35) and Chloe Biros (13:45) finished with fast times. There were 2 JV boy’s teams consisting of Michael Josefik (14:08)/David Allen (12:26) and Noah Nelson (15:01)/Luke Josefik (17:30) also produced strong efforts. Joe Faris without a partner ran miles splits of 4:49,5:07, and 5:11 which indicates a great season for him.

Aug 27 – DTHS Cross Country: The Trojan XC Team competed in Morris’s Early Bird Invitational. The competition was strong with a good number of good 1A and 2A teams and individuals. Joey Faris (12th varsity boys, 16:28) and Chloe Biros (3rd JV girls, 23:03) came home with a medal after their fine effort. Our 3 freshmen boys, David Allen, Michael Josefik, and Noah Nelson turned in great times in their first high school race. Brooklynn Todd and Luke Josefik showed great improvement from their 2024 performances. Brooklyn ran 2 minutes faster and Luke dropped 3 1/2 minutes from last season at Morris. Congratulations runners!