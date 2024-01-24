Alpha Beta Members Celebrate and Travel

Alpha Beta Chapter of DKG met at the Pontiac Bible Church on September 13 and celebrated the 75th Anniversary of the Livingston County Concert Association. Rod Patterson, who heads the Board connected with music when he started playing the bassoon in his youth. Community concerts started in the Depression, and changes have been made over the years. He announced that on September 6, many attended to hear Young Originals. The October 31st concert will be The Suits, February 24th will be the She Gees, and April 27th features Live From Laurel Canyon, a nationally known group.

Bert Kinate (Forrest), member of the Livingston County Concert Association, said nothing compares to hearing a live concert. Join the Association for $60 and that is all a member pays to see four concerts. Otherwise an attendee pays $60 for a single concert. All concerts will be held in the Pontiac Township High School Auditorium.

Sue Schoennherr shared her visit to Attu–its geology, weather, history of the Aleutians, and a first-hand look at a location of Last Letters from Attu by Etta Jones who married a man who lived in Alaska and she taught in remote Alaskan villages. Her life was an adjustment to cold winters and living in a sparsely populated area, but she and her husband made good friends and had great experiences with the native population before the Japanese invaded in 1942.

Carol Hughes, Louann Harms, and Marcia Wahls were disappointed no one came to the collegiate member meeting, but two professors plan to distribute more information at informal gatherings with women student teachers and suggesting our meetings that are related to teaching. They invited us to come to a meal with students in January 2026 and share about Delta Kappa Gamma.







President Louann Harms reported that the DKG Illinois Executive Board will meet via zoom on Saturday, September 20. The State Convention will also be zoomed on April 24-26.

Barb Baumann announced that the June Creative Arts Retreat was a success. Looking ahead to the Convention, members are encouraged to donate items and to bid at the online auction from October 15 to February 15. Funds raised will support the M. Josephine O’Neil Award in 2027.

The next meeting on October 18 will be at the Eureka Christian Church Fellowship Hall where members will participate in activities developed by science teacher Katie Delagrange and family and consumer sciences teacher Brandi Edwards for their classrooms. Katie and Brandi received grants from our DKG chapter to help fund these activities.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG) and Illinois State Organization promote professional and personal growth and excellence in education. The Society has chapters in 17 countries and provides grants for educational projects, scholarships, leadership training, mentoring, and global networking opportunities. For more information, visit dkgil.com or dkg.org.