Saturday Sept 27 – The Redbird 8th grade girls basketball team beat Indian Creek 22-18 on Saturday. Izzy Pittenger had 8 points and 7 steals. Claire Tjelle had 6 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals. Skylar Burke had 4 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals. Lila Tjelle had 4 points, 7 rebounds. Olivia Turner had 5 rebounds and a steal.

The 7th grade girls basketball played well in it’s season opener but lost to Indian Creek 24-17. Allie Hansen had 3 rebounds. Luna Parker and Mia Hoffner each had a rebound and a steal. Willow Riber had 2 points, 1 rebound and a steal. Izzy Pittenger had 8 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. Evelyn Hansen had 6 points and 4 rebounds. Scarlett Miner had 2 rebounds. Olivia Turner had 8 points and 3 rebounds.

The 7/8th grade team will play at home tomorrow against Bishop Mac.