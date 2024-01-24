September 19 – After a 90 minute rain/lightning delay, the Dwight Trojans took the field to take on the Ottawa Marquette Crusaders.

The visitors scored first and along with a couple turnovers by the Trojans opened up a first quarter lead of 22 – 6. With poor field conditions, the Trojans were unable to mount a considerable threat for the rest of the game which resulted in a final score of Dwight Trojans 19 and Ottawa Marquette Crusaders 50.

The Trojans fall to a record of 2 – 2 and will visit Seneca next week Friday, Sptember 26.

