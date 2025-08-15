The Illinois State Police and Livingston County Coroner’s office are investigating a two car accident that occurred on Interstate 55 at mile marker 194 in the south bound lanes. The Police were notified of the incident at approximately 4:48 a.m. this morning of August 15, 2025.

One passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene with a pending autopsy. Another passenger transported to OF St. James in Pontiac and later transferred to OSF St. Francis in Peoria with non-life threatening injuries. The two drivers were life flighted from the scene and transported to OSF St. Francis in Peoria with their condition unknown at this time.

The Illinois State Police accident reconstruction unit was called to the scene.

No other details are being released at this time including names of persons involved.