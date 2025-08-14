A special meeting has been scheduled for August 25, 2025 for a presentation on the Energy Market in Illinois. This meeting is for educational purposes only and no action will be taken. A special meeting has been scheduled for August 25, 2025 for a presentation on the Energy Market in Illinois. This meeting is for educational purposes only and no action will be taken.

The presentation will be provided by Mark Pruitt, Principal at The Power Bureau, LLC. Mr. Pruitt is an adjunct professor within Northwestern’s Master of Science in Energy and Sustainability (MSES) Program.

With more than 25 years of experience in the energy commodity supply and energy efficiency markets, Pruitt assists organizations with energy planning, project evaluation, procurement processes and contract negotiations. His current work focuses on advising communities on municipal aggregation and organizations on energy procurement issues. His experience through the electricity deregulation process in Illinois provides him with a long-range perspective on positioning, risk management and opportunity development.

Prior to founding The Power Bureau, Pruitt served as the first Director of the Illinois Power Agency where he secured electricity supply on behalf of approximately 4.7 million residential and small commercial ratepayer accounts serviced by Commonwealth Edison and Ameren Illinois. During his tenure, the Agency not only established the hedging and procurement processes to secure energy, capacity and transmission for ratepayers; but also reviewed and negotiated agreements for renewable energy, clean coal, coal gasification, energy efficiency and demand response assets.