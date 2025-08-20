Sign up for September events at Dwight’s library

Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight has a full slate of events scheduled for September. All of these programs are free and open to the public. You do not need a library card to register. However, you do need to reserve a spot, as some programs have limited spaces available.

The library will be CLOSED on Sept. 1 in observance of Labor Day, and Sept. 20 due to Harvest Days.

Cook the Books Cookbook Club will meet at 6 pm Tuesday, Sept. 2. Participants will check out a cookbook from the library. Then they will make a recipe of their choice and bring some to share with others. This month, the group will be making and discussing casseroles.

Craft Night – Sunflowers in Denim will meet at 6 pm Thursday, Sept. 4. This month, crafters will create a wooden décor piece with a denim pocket with sunflowers. Please bring one pocket from an old pair of jeans. This program is open to teens and adults.

When the Monsters of the Midway Ruled the NFL will begin at 6 pm Friday, Sept. 5. With the recent struggles of the Chicago Bears, fans may not remember that the Bears once were the dominant team in the NFL. Author Joe Ziemba will discuss everything from on-field riots to surprisingly low player salaries. The presentation will include rare photos, early team travel itineraries, and private correspondence between co-owners George Halas and Dutch Sternaman.

The Great Chicago Fire: A Phoenix from the Ashes will be presented at 6 pm Monday, Sept. 8. Terry Lynch as Patrick O’Leary will discuss the theories surrounding the start of the fire, as well as the aftermath. This program is open to grade school students through adults.

Cards, Colors, and Cupcakes for Seniors will meet at 1 pm Wednesday, Sept. 10. All senior citizens are welcome to join this social time, which will include cupcakes and coffees, teas, and hot chocolates from our Keurig machine. We will have a variety of card games and adult coloring books to help you relax while you visit.

Dwight Area Quilters and Fiber Artists will meet from 10 am-4 pm at the library. All adults are welcome to join for a time of working on projects. Come and go as your schedule allows and bring your own supplies. No registration is necessary.

True Crime Club will meet at 6 pm Thursday, Sept. 11, to discuss the case of Amanda Riley, who announced she had been diagnosed with cancer and collected over $100,000 in contributions before it was revealed it was all a scam.

Kids Bingo will begin at 10:30 am Saturday, Sept. 13. Grade school kids can join in for several rounds of Bingo with card themes they will know and enjoy.

Traditional Embroidery with Cathy Grafton will be taught from 5-8 pm Monday, Sept. 15. Learn a bit of embroidery history along with favorite 10 basic stitches to use when doing hand work. Please bring a solid white or light-colored piece of plain fabric about 10 x 12 inches, a small 5 or 6 inch hoop, small scissors, and a thimble if you use one. Cathy will provide a variety of threads and needles.

Shelf Indulgence Book Discussion Group will meet at 10 am Tuesday, Sept. 23. All adults are welcome to join. Copies of each month’s book will be available for check out at the library’s circulation desk. This month, the group will be discussing “Made in China” by Amelia Pang.

A lecture onThomas Googerty – Master Blacksmith Artist from Pontiac will be presented at 6 pm Thursday, Sept. 25. Dale Maley, president of the Livingston County Historical Society, will discuss this man who created the gates for the Southside Cemetery and the Catholic cemetery. Join us for this evening of local history.

Chef Susan returns to the library at 6 pm Monday, Sept. 29. This time she will demonstrate Rustic Italian Cuisine. Come hungry because Chef Susan will give everyone an opportunity to try her recipes.

To register for any of these programs, call 815-584-3061 or find the sign-up link on Facebook or the library’s website prairiecreeklibrary.org.

The library also offers ongoing programs for which you do not need to register in advance.

Stayin’ Fit and Active meets Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 am. These are gentle workouts. Mondays will be chair yoga and exercises, Wednesdays will be core and strength, and Friday will be balance workouts.

Toddler Time meets on Wednesdays at 10:30 am and is for children from infancy through age 4 and their caregiver. The program includes stories, crafts, ASL signs, and activities.

An Ongoing Book Sale is happening now with items available in the foyer and upstairs meeting room, including books, large print books, DVDs, and audiobooks. The book sale is take what you want and pay what you want.

For more information on any of these offerings, please call 815-584-3061.