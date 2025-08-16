SPRINGFIELD, IL- From the courthouse to your kitchen table, Illinois residents will soon have easier and faster access to services they need thanks to State Senator Chris Balkema’s (R-Channahon) first bill being signed into law.

“This is a win for taxpayers and local leaders alike,” said Senator Balkema. “By bringing local government processes into the 21st century, we can cut red tape, save time, and make it easier for residents to get the services they need without sacrificing security.”

Senate Bill 2044 gives counties, townships, and municipalities the option to accept secure web-based signatures on official documents. This modernization will reduce delays, improve accessibility, and streamline operations while maintaining strong security standards. By adopting these best practices, local governments can better serve residents, especially those in rural areas, those working non-traditional hours, or those facing mobility challenges.

“This commonsense change means fewer unnecessary trips to the courthouse, less waiting for paperwork to move through the system, and better service for every Illinoisan — whether they live in the heart of Chicago or our smallest rural towns,” Balkema said.

Senate Bill 2044 was signed into law on August 15th and takes effect January 1, 2026.