Registration Underway for Morris Hospital Corn Fest 5K Run

August 13, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers will host its annual Corn Fest 5K as part of the Grundy County Corn Festival on Saturday, September 27, with runners taking off from Morris Grade School, 2001 Dupont Avenue, Morris. The race begins at 9 a.m. and is preceded by a Youth Fun Run for children 10 and under beginning at 8:15 a.m.

Early bird registration for the 5K run is currently underway through August 23 for $28 per person. From August 24-September 25, the registration fee increases to $30. Race day registration is $35.

The first 300 pre-registered 5K participants will receive a t-shirt available in unisex adult sizes.

The 3.1 mile USATF certified course starts on Dupont Avenue in front of Morris Grade School and winds through residential neighborhoods. Awards will be presented to the top three overall male and female finishes, as well as the top 3 male and female finishers in each age group.

The Youth Fun Run is $10 per child whether registering in advance or on race day. Children ages 6-10 will run a half mile course around the grounds of the school starting at 8:15 a.m., followed by a 100 yard run for children 5 and under at 8:30 a.m. Children registered for the Youth Fun Run will receive a short sleeve cotton t-shirt available in youth sizes only.

Online registration is available now through September 25 at raceroster.com/100810 or by going to morrishospital.org/events and clicking on the Special Events category for the link to Race Roster. After September 25, participants may register in person on race day at Morris Grade School between 7:30-8:45 a.m. For more information, call the Morris Hospital Wellness office at 815-705-7358.