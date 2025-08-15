RECAP OF REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District Library

On August 13, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Jaime Mallaney called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Brad Hansen; Ryan Kodat; Jaime Mallaney; Chuck Trainor

ABSENT: None

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mrs. Schultz’ report stands as read.

Mr. Bennett-Tejes’ report stands as read.

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong reported on several maintenance projects that the staff has been working on over the summer, including new flooring that is now in all classrooms (except Music, Band and Art); new lighting throughout the building; updated locker rooms; painting in several areas; and patching in the parking lot.

The biggest improvement he feels is the cafeteria, which has been completely painted and has new flooring, making it more inviting and much cleaner. He also noted that the light pole that was damaged in the south parking lot will be replaced soon. He also reported that having the extra week in August before school starts has been a good thing and he hopes that we can continue this practice for the future as it helps those who attend the state fair and it helps families that would like to plan vacations during dead week at the HS. Finally, he reported that ISBE has lowered cut scores in Illinois so that Illinois students now are more evenly scored with others in the nation.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

1) Minutes of the June 25, 2025 Joint Board Meeting

2) Bills

3) Approve resignation, Dezirae Leonard, 8th Grade Softball Coach

4) Approve resignation, Erica Sandeno, School Nurse

5) Approve resignation, Lauren Arnold, Paraprofessional

6) Approve employment, Andy Pittenger, Softball Coach

7) Approve employment, Alyssa Hibler, School Nurse

8) Approve employment, Olivia Folkers, Paraprofessional

9) Approve employment, Jill Mann, Paraprofessional

10) Approve employment, Kimberly Sancken, Substitute Nurse

11) Approve employment, Colin Conroy, Custodian

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong presented the first reading of PRESS Policy 119 Board Policy updates. This will be brought back to the September meeting for the 2nd reading and final approval.

Mr. DeLong presented his proposed Budget for the 2025-26 school year. He noted that last year’s budget turned out very well, with an ending surplus of $801,489, versus a projected deficit of nearly $220,000.

The budget will stay on display in the District Office until the September Board meeting, where it will be voted on for approval.

Mr. DeLong reported that a serious safety hazard designation remains unchanged and continues to exist.

Mr. DeLong will set the public hearing on the 2025-26 Budget for September 10, 2025 at 6:00 pm, prior to the Regular Monthly Meeting.

Moved by Ellis, seconded by Bowman, to go into Executive Session at 6:31 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act; also, to discuss litigation, when an action against, affecting or on behalf of the particular public body has been filed and is pending before a court or administrative tribunal, or when the public body finds that an action is probable or imminent, in which case the basis for the finding shall be recorded and entered into the minutes of the closed meeting; According to Section 2, subsection c, #11 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act; and finally, to discuss collective negotiating matters between the public body and its employees or their representatives, or deliberations concerning salary schedules for one or more classes of employees; According to Section 2, subsection c, #2 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act. V oice vote. All voted aye.

Motion carried.