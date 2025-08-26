Mitchell Lewis Doran, age 64, of Dwight, IL, passed away at 9:05 pm on Sunday, August 24, 2025 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, after a courageous battle with lung cancer, diagnosed in May 2025.

Services will be held at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, IL on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 10:30 am with Pastor Deb Honegger officiating. Visitation will take place Tuesday, September 2, 2025 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and 9:30 to 10:15 am Wednesday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, IL. Burial will follow at Chenoa Township Cemetery.

He was born on December 15, 1960 in Bloomington, IL the son of Donald Doran and Shirley (Tinges) Doran Stymiest. He grew up in Chenoa, IL and graduated from Chenoa High School, Class of 1979. On March 10, 1984, he married the love of his life, Jean (Harrison) also of Chenoa, and together they shared a special love for over 41 years of marriage. She survives in Dwight.

For more than 35 years, Mitch worked as a dedicated construction laborer, known for his unmatched work ethic, strength, and perseverance. His passions and talents were many. He especially loved fishing with Jean at Dale Hollow Lake, where they spent countless days together in retirement creating cherished memories. He was also an avid gardener, passionate collector, a devoted dog owner, and a skilled craftsman who took pride in working with his hands and creating lasting things.

Above all else, his greatest pride and joy was the family he and Jean built together. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, deeply proud of his two children and their spouses, Jenna (Jared) Pierce of Elburn and Cody (Erin Hogan) Doran of Dwight. His legacy continues in his grandchildren, Kennedy Jo Pierce, age 7, and Colton Mitchell Doran, just one week old, who brought immeasurable joy to his life.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley of Manville; his wife, Jean of Dwight; his children and grandchildren; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Doran; his step-father, Jim Stymiest; his brother, Douglas Doran; and his two sisters, Debra and Mary Doran, his father and mother in-law, William (Bill) and Juanita Harrison, his grandparents, and many aunts and uncles.

Mitch will be remembered for his courage, his unwavering love for his family, and the many lives he touched. He was truly special and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him most.

Online condolences may be made at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.