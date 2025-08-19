Maureen M. Carlson, 84, of Dwight, Il., passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. on Friday, August 22, 2025, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 100 W. Mazon Ave. Dwight, Il. 60420. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 A.M., also at the church. Interment will be at Union Cemetery in Emington, Il. Friends and family are invited to a luncheon back at the church hall following the burial at Union cemetery.

Hager Memorial Home of Dwight has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Maureen was born on July 16, 1941, in Kankakee, Il. The daughter of William and Dorothy (Link) Courtney. She was joined in marriage to Rodney Carlson, in Clarkston, Ga.

Maureen is survived by her two grandsons; Adam Gravesen and Kyle Graveson, who Maureen played a major role in raising. Her two great grandchildren, Addison and Benjamin Gravesen.

Preceded in death by her parents, her infant daughter, Kathline Carlson, her daughter, Christine Gravesen, her son-in-law, Terry Gravesen, and her two brothers, Richard Courtney and Robert Courtney.

Maureen worked right alongside her husband in their farming and grain elevator business. She enjoyed gardening, planting flowers all around the house, the annual Easter egg hunt and preparing dinners for all the family and friends.

She loved to travel, visiting many countries with her husband by her side. She loved being outside in the winter months skiing or snowmobiling. Her favorite past time was copiloting on the many adventures she would take with her husband. She was the former team advisor for the Illinois Flying Farmers.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Maureen’s name may be made to Boys Town of Nebraska or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

