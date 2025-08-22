Kathleen Phyllis Doran, 68, of Dwight passed away on Tuesday, August 20th at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. She was born October 19, 1956 in Joliet, the son of John and Phyllis Wenger Doran.

She is survived by her longtime boyfriend, Elton Monson, and a sister Sheila (Jack Gregory, Jr. ) Doran.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Kathleen attended Dwight schools, and later graduated from Illinois State University and Lewis University. She received her law degree from John Marshall University. She practiced law in Grundy County and was an adjunct professor at Joliet Junior College. She spent time helping veterans through the Veteran’s Assistance Commission of Grundy County. She was a member of the Dwight Methodist Church. She also loved gardening and shopping.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 26th at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. Visitation will be Monday, August 25th from 5 to 7 p.m. and an hour before the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Odell.

Memorial contributions may be made the Veteran’s Assistance Commission of Grundy County or the Grundy County Humane Society.