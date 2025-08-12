Joseph Henry Halbert, 78 of Dwight, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, Illinois.

Born December 30, 1946 in Taylorville, Illinois, Joseph was a son of Arnold and Marcella (Crane) Halbert. He grew up in Kincaid and graduated from South Fork Community High School in 1965. Joseph went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and a master’s degree from Sangamon State University in Springfield, Illinois. Over the course of his career, he served as an educator at Tri-Point High School in Cullom, Illinois, principal and superintendent of the Gardner-South Wilmington High School District 73 in Gardner, Illinois and director of the Grundy Area Vocational Center in Morris, Illinois.

Joseph was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family and friends. A die-hard Chicago Bears fan, he often dressed in the team’s signature orange and navy.

Survivors include his four children: Jeremy Halbert of Kincaid, Justin Halbert of Montgomery, Illinois, Felicia (Hemant) Patel of Chicago and Kara Halbert of Gardner; step-daughter: Erin “Nickie” Kruger of Odell, Illinois; six grandchildren: Maria Tortorice, Kaileb Kruger, Korbin Lemay, Ivy Tillack, Sophia and Mia Patel; two great grandchildren: Angelo and Karmello Washington; two brothers: Gary (Dorothy) Halbert of Streator, Illinois, John (Elizabeth) Halbert of Kincaid; sister: Becky (Larry) Boutwell of San Antonio, Texas; special friends: Mark and Donna German and Ray and Carol Dippon; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Kathy (Byrd) Halbert whom he married October 27, 1991 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation at Reeves Funeral Home, 203 Liberty Street, in Gardner on Saturday, August 16, 2025 between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Joseph’s memory to Special Olympics Illinois or Aldon House in Montgomery, Illinois.

Family and friends are encouraged to log onto www.ReevesFuneralHomes.com to sign the guestbook, upload photographs and share Joseph’s memorial page online through social media.

Cremation services and memorial arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves, Fruland & Baskerville Funeral Homes and Crematory, 203 Liberty Street in Gardner, Illinois (815/237-2526)