Charles Mark Brady, loving husband, dad, papa, grand-papa and friend passed away August 15, 2025 peacefully at home in Dwight, IL at the age of 93.

The visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday August 21, 2025, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 100 W. Mazon Ave. Dwight, IL 60420. Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m., with internment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Immediately following, family and friends are invited to a luncheon at the Parish Hall.

Chuck was born September 7, 1931 in Morris Illinois to George and Lola (Kindlespire) Brady. Chuck graduated from Dwight Township High School mid semester in 1950. He enlisted in the Navy where he served his country for 4 years. He returned to Dwight where he met the love of his life Rogene Carlson, and they were married on October 27, 1956. In 1957 they welcomed their first child, Brad Brady (Janet) followed by Brenda Shaughnessy (Michael), Brent Brady, Brenene Brady, Bridgett Brady, and Brenitta Brady (Robert Schneider).

From an early age Chuck had a love for art and aviation. In 1965 he completed his ground school and began flying as a hobby. He restored a 1950’s Cessna 170 and joined the Cessna 170 club as well as the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association). The family attended the Oshkosh Airshow every year they could. Most years they would travel to the 170 convention hosted in a different state each year. Always a gentleman with a great sense of humor, he and Rogene would welcome other 170 members into their home on their way to convention and fly together.

Chuck grew with the family operations to include raising cattle, farming and running a grain elevator. In the winters when the machinery was cleaned and repaired for the season he would spend his days in the shop building a World War I replica of a French Neauport 28 (13 years) that in 1993 he flew to Sun ‘n Fun in Florida to receive grand champion. It was subsequently sold to the Rider museum and now resides in the Amsterdam Museum in the Netherlands. Upon retirement he built a World War I replica of a German Fokker DVI and it is now part of the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome museum in New York.

Faith was paramount in Chuck’s life. Rogene embraced the Catholic faith and together they formed the foundation of their children’s lives. He was always available to Sacred Heart Catholic church in Campus whether it was helping with construction of a new bell tower or putting on an apron for a St. Patrick’s Day or Thanksgiving dinner being served. When he and Rogene moved to Dwight they attended St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. During Chuck’s decline, praying the rosary became a daily ritual as he prepared to join his Heavenly Father. When he could no longer pray the rosary his family and friends would gather around him to pray the Chaplet of Divine Mercy and the Rosary for/with him.

Chuck was always civically minded serving as a Boy Scout leader for his boys and also as the Round Grove township supervisor. For 16 years he served on the Livingston county board, the last 4 years as Chairman of the board. He served as part of the honor guard for the VFW, where he saluted many friends goodbye. Chuck will be missed in the hearts of all those he touched.

Chuck is survived by his wife, 4 children, 10 grandchildren, Benjamin (Brittany) Brady, Ryan (Carissa Main) Shaughnessy, Kendel (Guadalupe Ruiz) Brady, Patrick (Amanda) Brady, Erin (Aaron) Miller, Christopher Brady, Ahnamarie Herbst, Kevin Shaughnessy, Jacob Brady, and Ethan Brady as well as 8 great-grandchildren.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, sister Eloise (Don) Scott, brother Bob (Penny) Brady, daughter Bridgett and son Brad.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Chuck’s name to the Dwight VFW or St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.