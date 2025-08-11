Bernice Katherine Skinner, 80, of Dwight, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 7, 2025, surrounded by her family at Morris Hospital and Medical Center in Morris, Il.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, August 15, 2025, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 325 E. Mazon Ave., Dwight, Il. 60420. Funeral services will begin on Saturday, August 16, 2025, with visitation at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Dwight, Il. from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at 11:00 A.M. Rev. John F. Mueller will be officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dwight, Il.

Hager Memorial Home of Dwight has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Bernice was born on September 3, 1944, in Poole, Nebraska. The daughter of Erwin and Helen (Heermann) Bock. She was united in marriage to the love of her life Ronald “Ron” Keith Skinner on October 5, 1963, in Sibley, Illinois.

Bernice is survived by her two children; Shelley (Joseph) Izzo from Myrtle Beach, SC. Brian (Gena) Skinner from Oswego, Il., Her six grandchildren; Nick (Catherine) Izzo, Blake Izzo, Sam Izzo, Grace Izzo, Arabella Skinner and Charlie Skinner, her great granddaughter; Isla Izzo, her three sisters; Fauneil (late Alvin) Finke, Lois (late Norman) Cole and Eldine (late Bert) Krichau, her in-laws; Kay (Russ) Russell, Vic (late Bill) Krause, late Gary (Peg) Skinner, and Mark (Jane) Skinner, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Ron K. Skinner, her great grandson Graham Izzo, and her brother Rupert (Lila) Bock.

Bernice was born on the Bock family farm in Nebraska, the baby of five. She loved growing up with her nieces and nephews. At 18, she moved to Omaha and trained at Western Union in preparation to start a job in Chicago, Illinois. 1963 was a big year, in Chicago she made lifelong friends with her three roommates and met the love of her life, Ron. Bernice and Ron knew immediately that they were meant to be together and were married in less than a year. The couple started their family in Dwight, Illinois with Shelley born in November 1964, and Brian born April 1967. Bernice was always a loving Mother, devoted Grandma to her 6 grandchildren and then became a proud Great Grandma (G.G.) Bernice committed her life to family, faith, and the community around her. Her community included her coffee group that began at the Country Mansion, her support group, yoga, and countless other groups that kept her busy. She was a devoted member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church where she found joy in worship, choir, hand bells, quilting, and endless other contributions. Her ever-growing list of friends could always count on her for a listening ear or a helping hand in “The She Shed”. Bernice was always ready to step in for anyone in need, no matter the situation. Her kindness and selflessness touched countless lives, leaving behind a legacy of love and compassion. All of us who loved her can now smile knowing that she is in paradise with Ron.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Bernice’s name may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 325 E. Mazon Ave., Dwight, Il. 60420.

