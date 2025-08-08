News Media Corporation, headquartered in Rochelle IL and publisher of 30-plus weekly newspapers in five states, abruptly ceased publishing Wednesday. The news was announced to employees in an email August 6 from CEO and founder JJ Tompkins.

Tompkins wrote in his email: “This decision was not made lightly. Over the past months and years, we have explored every possible avenue to sustain our operations and preserve our team. Unfortunately, due to financial challenges, a significant economic downturn impacting our industry, revenue losses and increasing expenses, and the recent failure of an attempt to sell the company as a going concern, we have reached a point where continuing business is no longer feasible.”

The publisher has locations in Arizona, Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming, including the Amboy News and the Mendota Reporter. Brandon LaChance, former reporter at The Paper, was current editor of the Amboy News.

The company has been in business for 43 years with over 150 publications in five states and over 600,000 subscribers.