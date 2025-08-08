New General Surgeon Joins Morris Hospital Medical Staff

August 8, 2025 – Morris Hospital has announced the addition of a new general surgeon, Dr. Bo Wang.

As a general surgeon, Dr. Wang treats a wide range of conditions including appendicitis, hernias, gallstones, bowel obstructions, colon and rectal conditions, gastric ulcers, pancreatitis, breast conditions, and skin and soft tissue growths and tumors. He also performs endoscopic procedures such as upper endoscopy and colonoscopy.

Dr. Wang recently completed a five-year general surgery residency at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields where he received extensive training in minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery and robotic surgery. He earned his medical degree from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine at Midwestern University in Downers Grove.

Prior to medical school, Dr. Wang attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in molecular and cellular biology. A native of New Jersey, Dr. Wang now calls Illinois “home,” having remained in the state since starting his undergraduate degree.

Dr. Wang said he was drawn to the “community feel” during his first visit at Morris Hospital and he is looking forward to caring for the surgical needs of area residents.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of my specialty is that the results of general surgery are pretty immediate,” he said. “During my general surgery clinical rotations as a medical student, I discovered that I loved being able to immediately help someone by performing a surgery that they needed.”

Along with providing excellent surgical care, Dr. Wang said he is committed to patient education and taking time to explain “the big picture” to patients before an upcoming surgery or procedure.

“It’s important to me that patients understand why they’re here to see me, and how they will benefit from the surgery or procedure, and what to expect,” said Dr. Wang. “I recognize that they are trusting me with their care and want them to know I’m here to answer their questions and help them with whatever they’re going through.”

Dr. Wang’s office is located in the Morris Medical Center, 1600 W. U.S. Route 6, Morris, the same office as general surgeon Dr. Joseph Kokoszka. He performs surgeries and procedures in the new surgical suite at Morris Hospital, which includes state-of-the-art operating rooms, endoscopy rooms, and a minor procedure room.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Wang, call 815-364-8927.