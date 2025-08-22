Morris Hospital Neurologist Presents Concussion 101

August 21, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital Neurologist Isaac Mezo, M.D., will talk about concussions during a free program in recognition of National Concussion Awareness Day on Friday, September 19, from 4-5 p.m. at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave., Morris.

During the free program, Dr. Mezo will discuss common signs and symptoms of concussion and explain why it’s important to take action after experiencing a bump, blow, or jolt to the head. Parents of toddlers and athletes are especially encouraged to attend, as well as adults who are susceptible to falling.

Dr. Mezo is with Morris Hospital Neurology Specialists and sees patients at offices in Channahon and Morris.

The program is free and open to the community regardless of YMCA membership. To register, call the Morris Hospital YMCA at 815-513-8080, or go to www.morrishospital.org/events.