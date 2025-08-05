Morris Hospital Gastroenterology Expands with Advanced Practice Registered Nurse

August 4, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers has added a board-certified advanced practice registered nurse to its gastroenterology practice. Stephanie Mickley joins gastroenterologist Dr. Afreen Hyder at Morris Hospital Gastroenterology Specialists, 151 W. High Street in Morris.

As a gastroenterology nurse practitioner, Mickley provides care for a wide range of digestive health concerns, including abdominal pain, heartburn, acid reflux, bloating, irregular bowel movements, and hemorrhoids. She also specializes in treating complex conditions such as Barrett’s esophagus, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and lymphocytic colitis.

Mickley brings more than 27 years of nursing experience, including 14 years dedicated to gastroenterology. Since becoming a certified nurse practitioner in 2020, she has remained committed to the specialty she finds most rewarding.

“I chose gastroenterology because I truly enjoy helping people get to the root of their pain or discomfort,” said Mickley. “I spent many years working in critical care before transitioning to GI, and what I find most fascinating are the underlying factors that affect gut health. Nutrition plays a major role in gastrointestinal issues, and my job is to help patients identify where their symptoms stem from and improve their health.”

Mickley holds a Master’s degree in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner from Loyola University. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Rush University and a Bachelor’s degrees in Nutrition from Dominican University in River Forest, IL.

For those experiencing symptoms such as abdominal pain and discomfort, heartburn, difficulty swallowing, acid reflux, bloating or excess gas, constipation or diarrhea, blood in stool, irregular bowel movements, or unexplained weight loss or gain, Mickley emphasizes that help is available.

“I want people to know that there is so much we can do to help with gastrointestinal and digestive issues,” said Mickley. “I understand people can feel shy when discussing symptoms with a provider, but there’s no reason to feel embarrassed. We ask questions to help get us closer to addressing the symptoms and helping patients return to normal.”

To schedule an appointment with Morris Hospital Gastroenterology, call 815-941-9320. For more information, go to morrishospital.org/gastro.

Serving patients from 29 locations, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers includes the 89-bed Morris Hospital, as well as physician offices in Braidwood, Channahon, Diamond-Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Ottawa, and Seneca.