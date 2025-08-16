Morris Hospital Dietitian Discusses Heart Healthy Diet

August 13, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital and the Morris Hospital YMCA are offering a free heart-healthy diet program on Tuesday, September 9, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave., Morris. The program is open to the community and does not require YMCA membership to attend.

During the program, a registered dietitian from Morris Hospital will explain how to reduce saturated fats, cholesterol, and sodium in the diet while increasing fiber. Eating a heart-healthy diet helps reduce the risk of heart disease by lowering cholesterol and blood pressure.

To register for the nutrition program, call Morris Hospital’s Wellness Manager at 815-705-7358 or go to www.morrishospital.org/events and select the Nutrition category.