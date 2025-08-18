Morris Hospital Auxiliary Annual Golf Outing Set for September 22



August 14, 2025, MORRIS, IL – The Morris Hospital Auxiliary will host its annual golf outing on Monday, September 22 at the The Creek golf course, 5355 Saratoga Road, Morris, with all proceeds benefitting the Morris Hospital Patient Transportation program.

The public is invited to support the event by playing golf, attending dinner, or making a donation.

Activities will begin with golfer registration and lunch from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. At noon, golfers will head out on the links for 18 holes of golf. The cost for 18 holes of golf, lunch and dinner is $150 per person or $540 for a foursome.

For those not golfing who wish to attend dinner, the cost is $25 per person and includes a buffet-style dinner reception featuring pulled pork, coleslaw, rolls and butter, roasted potatoes, corn and dessert. Dinner begins at 5 p.m.

The money raised through the Auxiliary Golf Outing is used to purchase replacement buses for the Morris Hospital Patient Transportation, which provides non-emergent, free transportation to medical appointments for patients who are unable to drive or have limited mobility. The Morris Hospital Auxiliary and Foundation have provided funding for the majority of the Patient Transportation vehicles since the service began in 1998. Patient Transportation drivers and assistants are all volunteers.

The success of the Morris Hospital Auxiliary Golf Outing is also dependent on sponsors to help make the event a success. To date, sponsors include the Morris Hospital Medical Staff at the $5,000 “Top Flite” level; Block Electric Company, Grundy Bank, Old National Bank, and The Horton Group-A business of Marsh McLennan Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC at the $2,500 “Eagle” level; CACi, Hall Prangle LLC, Joliet Junior College, and Low Voltage Solutions Inc at the $1,000 “Driver” level.

To make a reservation for golf or dinner, go to morrishospital.org/golf by September 8 or call the Morris Hospital Auxiliary Office at 815-705-7024.