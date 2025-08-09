Morris Hospital Announces Volunteer Recruitment Open House

August 8, 2025, MORRIS, IL –Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is hosting a volunteer recruitment open house on Tuesday, August 26, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. in conference room one on the lower lever of the hospital located at 150 W. High Street, Morris.

Those who are interested in volunteering and giving back to the community are invited to attend the open house to learn more about volunteering at Morris Hospital. Morris Hospital Volunteer Services offers flexible schedules and roles tailored to the volunteer’s abilities and interests.

“Morris Hospital is committed to the communities we serve, and volunteers are essential to that mission,” says Jamie Mack, Manager of Volunteer Services at Morris Hospital. “Our caring volunteers are a friendly face at the entry, an escort to surgery, a kind ear in the gift shop, a ride to an appointment.”

At this time, the hospital has a variety of shifts open for the gift shop, visitor desk and the surgical waiting room. Volunteer drivers and drivers’ assistants are also needed for the Patient Transportation program.

“Our volunteers are skilled individuals with a lifetime of experience to share,” says Mack. “When placing each volunteer in a position, we look for the best way to share their talents with Morris Hospital’s patients and families.”

All volunteers receive training in order to carry out their specific responsibilities. Hospital volunteers are provided a uniform and picture identification badge to wear while volunteering. Morris Hospital provides volunteers complimentary flu shots, meals in the hospital on the day of service, as well as recognition for service hours.

For more information on the volunteer recruitment open house, call 815-705-7022.