Megan’s Mission 5k Run/Walk Scheduled for September 13

The annual “Megan’s Mission 5k Run/Walk” is scheduled for Saturday, September 13 at 6:00 p.m.. This family friendly event is part of the Village of Coal City’s Fall Festival. We welcome competitive and recreational runners, walkers, strollers, and dog walkers as our goal is to bring as many people together as possible in support of the childhood cancer community. We especially encourage the participation of our youth to show “kids supporting other kids”. The start and finish line will be in front of Babe’s Tap in Coal City. The first 400 registered are guaranteed to receive a custom race shirt and a finisher medal. Last year’s event resulted in 426 runners and walkers coming out to show their support during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The registration fee is $35 in advance and $40 on race day. Teams of 10 or more who register under the same team name will receive a $10 discount per team member.

All proceeds from this event will help the Megan’s Mission Foundation continue to support some of the most innovative and promising childhood cancer research in the country taking place in the “Megan Bugg Global Rhabdomyosarcoma Research Laboratory” at the Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute in Oregon. To date, the Megan’s Mission Foundation has donated $2.5 million to support childhood cancer research in the pursuit of Megan Bugg’s dream to end the nightmare of childhood cancer through advocacy and research.

Registration for this run/walk is available at

https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/IL/CoalCity/MegansMission

Register today to guarantee your custom race shirt and finisher medal, and be a part of a powerful showing of support for all the brave childhood cancer warriors and their families.

Race sponsorship opportunities are available at

https://cfgrundycounty.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list/event?event_date_id=1231