The MVK Senior Citizens met at the Mazon American Legion building on August 19, 2025 at 11 a.m. with a very informative program about Financial Scams by Joel Recchia from Heartland Bank.

There were 26 people present for lunch at noon catered by The Upper Crust of Yorkville through the CNN (Community Nutrition Network). Mr. Recchia treated the members to lunch and we thank him for his generosity.

President Beth Burns opened the meeting after lunch with the Pledge to the Flag and a moment of silence. Betty Robinson read a short comical reading. Secretary Nancy Johnson read the minutes of our July meeting, motion to accept by Joe, second by Carl, passed. Treasurer Shirley Peterson gave her report with a motion to accept by Shirley M, second by Charlotte, motion passed. Carol suggested we have more informative speakers like the one today.

Happy Birthday was sung to Joe, Bob, Carl, and Nancy who have birthdays this month. Door prizes were won by Shirley, Jan, and Carl.

The next meeting will be Sept. 23, 2025 at noon at the Mazon American Legion. Call CNN at 815-941-1590 for reservations. Suggested cost for a dinner is $8 and are available to-go also. September dinner will be beef burgers on bun with all the fixings, potato, tossed salad, corn, fruit, dessert, milk. Euchre starts at 10:30 and Bingo follows the meeting.

Nancy Johnson, sect.