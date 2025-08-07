The Livingston County HCE (Home, Community, and Education Association) $1,000 student scholarship for 2025 has been awarded to Brooke Fox of Saunemin. She is a 2022 graduate of Pontiac Township High School and will be a senior at Hope College. Her goal is to become a Veterinarian. Her parents are Richard and Julie Fox.

A second $1000 scholarship was awarded to Allie Schneider of Forrest. She is a 2025 graduate of Providence Christian Academy and will be attending Heartland College with a goal of becoming a Counselor. Her parents are Mark and Natalie Schneider.

The scholarship is open to any student graduated or will graduate from a Livingston County High School or who resides in Livingston County prior to college or university attendance. They must be enrolling as a full time student in an accredited 2 or 4 year college. For more information contact Shirley Meenen at 815-657-8385 or your guidance councilor at your school.

The scholarships are funded partially thru donations made by family and friends of deceased HCE members.

The scholarship judges for 2025 were Shirley Meenen and Lorraine Palen members of the Pleasant Ridge HCE, and Joyce Hillman member of Rooks Creek Starlighters HCE and Arlene Martell of Long Point HCE.