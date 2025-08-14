LaSalle County, Illinois – On Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 11:35 pm, Jail staff were conducting their routine cell checks. During the check, Timothy Sellers, a 29 year old male inmate, was found in his cell unresponsive apparently from self-asphyxiation. Jail staff entered the cell and immediately started lifesaving measures.

EMS arrived on scene and continued lifesaving care. Mr. Sellers was later airlifted to a hospital for further treatment. The subject succumbed to his injuries on August 11th at 4:18 pm. The Illinois State Police was contacted to investigate the incident along with the LaSalle County Sheriffs investigators.





