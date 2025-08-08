To complete the inspections, daily lane closures will be required, starting with the southbound bridges until approximately Aug. 18, when inspections begin on the northbound bridges. The inspections are expected to be completed by Saturday, Aug. 23.

To minimize the impact to traffic, the southbound closures will take place between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday and Saturdays, if necessary. The northbound closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A minimum of one lane in both directions will remain open during inspections.

Additionally, pavement repairs on the northbound I-55 bridges will require lane closures the weekends of Aug.15 and Aug. 22. The work is scheduled to take place, weather permitting, each weekend from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday and from 9 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday. At least one northbound lane will remain open at all times and the southbound bridges will not be impacted.

The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Alternative routes are encouraged. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,200 miles of highway and nearly 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Six of Rebuild Illinois include almost $20.8 billion of improvements statewide on 7,897 miles of highway, 815 bridges and 1,181 additional safety improvements.

For more information on IDOT projects, click here. Find traffic and road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.