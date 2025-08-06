Kankakee Community College Athletics is planning a fall golf outing for former athletes and community members.

The KCC Athletics Golf Outing will be Saturday, Oct. 11 at the Kankakee Elks Country Club, 2283 Bittersweet Drive in St. Anne.

Lunch will be at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start for 18 holes of golf begins at noon. The day also includes on-course beverages, prizes and games on the course.

The fee is $100 per golfer. Sponsorships are also available. All proceeds support KCC Cavaliers athletics.

KCC has seven intercollegiate sports – baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, softball and volleyball.

For more information, to register as a golfer, or to find out about sponsorship opportunities, go to https://bit.ly/kccgolf2025 or phone the KCC Athletics Office at 815-802-8600.