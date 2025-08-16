Joyce measure to help farmers with deer control signed into law

SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Patrick Joyce’s proposal to help farmers protect their crop yields was signed into law on Friday.

“Legislation like this highlights the moments where government works,” said Joyce (D-Essex). “Through the Illinois Farm Bureau I was able to hear and see the issues our farmers were experiencing and from there I was able to do my job by getting this bill to the governor’s desk.”

Senate Bill 710 addresses multiple issues with the nuisance deer program and deer hunting tags. Currently for nuisance deer, a property owner has to prove each year that there has been damage to property, like destruction of crops, by the deer. Farmers have been requesting a better way to handle this because under the current program, they cannot manage the deer population until after a problem has occurred. The bill would allow the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to issue deer removal permits based on the percentage of permits redeemed in the previous season by the recipient. The bill would also allow for an expansion of youth hunting tags from one to two.

“Our Members know all too well the expansive and costly damage that deer can cause to crops and farmland. Illinois Farm Bureau is pleased to see our members’ grassroots activism result in appropriate relief from this growing problem,” said Assistant Director of State Legislation for the Illinois Farm Bureau Anna McKinley. “Illinois Farm Bureau is thankful for the leadership of Senator Joyce in developing legislation that simultaneously protects a precious natural resource and enables landowners practical and effective tools to protect their property and livelihood.”

Senate Bill 710 goes into effect Jan. 1, 2026.