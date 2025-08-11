ILLINOIS STATE POLICE REMINDS MOTORISTS ABOUT SCHOOL BUS AND SCHOOL ZONE SAFETY

Do you know when to stop for a school bus?

August 11, 2025

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is reminding motorists about school zone speed laws and sharing the road safely with buses as schools around the state prepare to open their doors for the new academic year. – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is reminding motorists about school zone speed laws and sharing the road safely with buses as schools around the state prepare to open their doors for the new academic year.

ISP reminds motorists they are required to slow down in school zones. Posted school zones have a speed limit of 20 miles per hour and are in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on school days when children are present. Driving while talking or texting on a hand-held cellular device is strictly prohibited and fines are increased within a school zone. ​

Adults are encouraged to promote safe walking habits with their children, including using sidewalks, crossing the street at designated crosswalks, and not walking in-between cars.

The majority of students transported by bus to or from school are injured or killed while outside the bus. Most children injured in the area around the bus, often called the “danger zone,” are struck by motorists who fail to stop for the flashing red lights and extended stop arm.

Motorists approaching a stopped school bus with its visual signals activated, lights and extended stop sign, must stop their vehicle at least 20 feet before reaching the school bus. ​ When a school bus stops on a two-lane roadway and uses its visual signals, vehicles in both directions must stop until the school bus turns off its visual signals. When the school bus stops and uses its visual signals on a one-way roadway, regardless of the number of lanes of traffic, all traffic must stop. ​ When the school bus stops on a four or more-lane roadway with at least two lanes of traffic traveling in the opposite direction, only those traveling in the same direction as the school bus must stop.

State law requires school buses to stop for railroad crossings. If you are approaching a stopped school bus at a railroad crossing from the opposite direction, you may proceed past with caution. If you are approaching from the rear, in the same direction as the bus, and are within 100 feet from the railroad crossing, the law prohibits driving over the center line to pass the bus.

A first-time violation for failing to stop for a school bus unloading/loading while their lights are activated and stop arm extended can result in a mandatory $300 fine and a three-month suspension of driving privileges. ​ For additional information concerning the safe interaction with school buses in traffic, visit the ISP website Traffic Safety Brochures page, where you can find the School Bus Safety Brochure.