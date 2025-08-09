ILLINOIS STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING THE SHOOTING OF TWO OFFICERS IN FORD COUNTY

August 9, 2025

GIBSON CITY – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 is investigating the shooting of two officers in Ford County at the request of the Gibson City Police Department (GCPD) and Ford County Sheriff’s Department (FCSD).

On August 9, 2025, at approximately 2:31 a.m., officers from the GCPD and the FCSD responded to a report of a naked man, identified as 70-year-old David D. Jordan of Gibson City, walking outside in the 100 block of Ash Street, Gibson City. Upon attempting to make contact with Jordan at his residence, officers were met with gunfire. A GCPD officer and an FCSD deputy were struck by the gunfire. Both were transported to local hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Shortly after the shooting, the house caught fire.

Jordan was last seen at the residence, his whereabouts are currently unknown. He was last seen unclothed and is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you should see Jordan, do not approach him and call 911. For any information on his whereabouts, please contact GCPD at 217-784-8666.

This investigation into the shooting is open and ongoing. ​ When complete, ISP will submit all evidence and facts for review to the Ford County State’s Attorney’s Office. No additional information is available at this time.

(Jordan, M/70)

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.