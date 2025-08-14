ILLINOIS STATE POLICE CONTINUES SEARCH FOR SHOOTING SUSPECT AND PROVIDES UPDATES ON THE INJURED POLICE OFFICERS

August 14, 2025

– The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 5 continues its search for 70-year-old David Jordan, wanted in connection with a shooting that injured two police officers in Gibson City, Ford County.

On August 9, 2025, at approximately 2:31 a.m., officers from the Gibson City Police Department (GCPD) and Ford County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to the 100 block of Ash Street in Gibson City for the report of a naked man, later identified as Jordan. While attempting to make contact with Jordan at his residence, a GCPD officer and a FCSO deputy were both struck by gunfire.

The 6-year veteran FCSO deputy was shot in the left knee and left arm. The GCPD officer has served for one year and was shot in the left hip. Neither the GCPD nor FCSO officers fired their weapons during the incident. Both officers were transported to area hospitals and treated for their injuries. On August 10, 2025, both officers were released from the hospital. The GCPD and FCSO have placed both officers on paid administrative leave.

Anybody who has any information about Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police or submit a tip on ISP’s Crime Tip website. ISP does not believe there to be an active threat to the public, but citizens are asked not to approach Jordan if they encounter him, and instead call 911.

ISP will continue to investigate Jordan’s whereabouts and review all received tips. There is no further information.