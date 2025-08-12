Pieces From The Heart Quilt Guild held their fourth Quilt of Valor (QOV) Ceremony on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at Saratoga School District 60C. They honored 44 veterans for their service; 40 were present to be awarded their quilt. They were joined by almost 200 of their families and loved ones. Pieces From The Heart Quilt Guild has awarded over 160 quilts to members of the military since they began holding ceremonies in 2019.

The ceremony began when Jim and Barb Boma sang our National Anthem. Then Rita Pennington, Illinois State Coordinator of the Quilts of Valor Organization, led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and shared information on the Quilts of Valor Organization. Through the end of July this year, the QOV organization has presented almost 420,000 quilts to members of our military. The Quilt of Valor Foundation mission statement is “to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”

Clara Bal introduced each quilter; their quilt was displayed with the help of Nisse Hoge and Joanne Hayes. The recipient’s name was announced. They came forward and the quilter then wrapped the quilt around our veteran. Recognized at the ceremony were a Bronze Star recipient, sharp shooters, medics, submariners, and paratroopers; veterans with too many medals to be listed. They have served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Army Reserve and National Guard. We thank them for their service.

Photo supplied by Nora Russell.