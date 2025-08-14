Aug 13 – Dwight 3 @ GSWB 4

The GSWB Lions opened up their season at home vs the rival Dwight Redbirds. Dwight came out swinging and loaded the bases in the top of the 1st, then capitalized on a Lions error to go up 1-0. In the bottom of the 2nd, Jaxon Pluger singled with 2 outs, and would go on to score behind a Kash Olsen RBI double. Olsen would then score on an error by Dwight to put GSWB up 2-21 entering the 3rd inning. Dwight reclaimed the lead after a lead-off single followed by a 2 run homerun to put Dwight up 3-2. In the bottom of the 3rd, GSWB was dealt 3 base on balls, and would tie the game at 3-3 on an RBI fielder’s choice from Kash Kerner. After scoreless 5th and 6th innings, GSWB had their top of the order up in the 7th. After 2 quick outs, Keaton Phillips reached on an error, then stole 2nd. GSWB used a couple defensive miscues from the Redbirds to walk it off with a 4-3 victory. Keaton Phillips went 5 innings for GSWB striking out 8 and walking only 1 on 5 hits allowed. Kash Olsen came in relief for the Lions earning the win in 2 innings of work with 5 strikeouts. Olsen also led the Lions with 2 hits, an RBI and run scored. Ian Matusek and Jaxon Pluger each singled and scored a run. The win puts the Lions at 1-0 who travel to Saratoga on Thursday.