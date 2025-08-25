Aug 23 Cross Country – The GSWB Tiger cross country team showed up big in the Beecher Bobcat Breakout JV meet at Kankakee Community College on Saturday, August 23rd. On the girls side Presley Franciskovich had a great one mile race racking up a 32nd place out of 78 runners with a time of 8:23. In the same mile race, Addie Slegl earned a 3rd place medal and finish with a time of 6:51. Autumn Hencinski earned the second place spot in the field of 78 with a time of 6:48.

The boys also had great first season one mile races. Blake Maxard came in blazing in 44th place in the field of 80 runners with a time of 7:52. James Muzzarelli had a strong finish in the 41st position with a time of 7:46. Brayton Vaughn had a stellar race for a 31st place finish with a 7:31. Tyler Futia did a fantastic job in his first one mile race to place 20th with a 7:12 time. Rounding out the 80 runner-field for the Tigers was a strong performance and first place win from Jack Simms with a time of 5:55. Great start to the season Tigers!