Explore practical approaches to supporting mental health within the agricultural community

URBANA, Ill. — Farmers, ranchers, and agricultural workers face unique stressors that can take a serious toll on their mental health, often at higher rates than the general population. To address these challenges, University of Illinois Extension offers a free webinar series, Mental Health First Aid for the Agriculture Community, designed to equip participants with tools to recognize and respond to signs of mental distress.

The training aims to raise awareness of mental health and substance use issues in rural communities, reduce stigma, and promote early intervention. Participants will learn how to identify warning signs, offer support, and connect individuals to local and national resources for ongoing care.





**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

“Agricultural professionals often face intense, isolating pressures that can affect their mental health. These struggles often go unseen and unspoken,” says Stephanie Acevedo, visiting outreach associate. “Mental Health First Aid gives our agricultural community the tools to recognize the signs, start conversations, and connect people to the support they need. The workshop is a practical way to strengthen the agricultural community and ensure that no one faces challenges alone.”

Event Details

Adult Mental Health First Aid for the Agricultural Community

Learn to identify and respond to mental health and substance use challenges in the ag community.

Available dates:

Oct. 13 | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Online

Nov. 5–6 | 9 a.m. to noon | Online

Nov. 12 | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | In person at The Maschhoffs, 7475 IL-127, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Youth Mental Health First Aid for the Agricultural Community

Explore ways to recognize and respond to youth mental health needs in agriculture.

Date: Oct. 2–3 | 1 to 4 p.m. | Online

Register for free at go.illinois.edu/MHFARegistration.

Note: Learners will complete a 2-hour, self-paced online course prior to instructor-led training.

For more information or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact Stephanie Acevedo at sacevedo@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.