July 31, 2025 – Livingston County Clerk Kristy Masching has announced that petition packets will be available in her office on Monday, August 4, 2025 for nominations in the March 17, 2026 Primary Election.

The first day in which nomination papers (petitions) may be circulated is

Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Petitions may be obtained through Monday, November 3, 2025.

County offices to appear on the ballot are County Board (9 members), County Clerk, Sheriff and Treasurer.

Precinct Committeemen will be elected at the March 17, 2026 election.

Signature requirements will be included in the packets for each office.

The first date that petitions may be filed in the County Clerk’s Office (located in the

Historic Courthouse) for the afore-mentioned offices, is Monday, October 27, 2025 with the

building doors opening at 8:00 a.m. and filing starting in the County Clerk’s Office at 8:15 a.m.

The final deadline for filing is 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Additional information may be obtained from the County Clerk’s office at (815) 844-

2006 or by visiting our website at: www.livingstoncountyil.gov (click on “Department”,

“Elections” and/or scroll down to “Related Links”.